UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 5

(Adds company news)

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 113 to 115 points higher, or up as much as 1.9 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 6,129.98 points in the previous session.

* Futures for the index were up 1.8 percent by 0635 GMT.

* AVIVA - The world’s nine biggest insurance companies, including Aviva, will have to hold more capital under new rules just finalised by global regulators that aim to prevent taxpayer bailouts of the industry in a crisis.

* PRUDENTIAL - The British insurer may shift its headquarters from London to Asia to escape new European Union regulations, the Sunday Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* GLENCORE - Shares in beleaguered trader and miner Glencore rocketed as much as 72 percent on Monday in Hong Kong on hopes it would be able to cut debt with a sale of a stake in its agricultural assets.

* PLAYTECH - The company received a letter from Central Bank of Ireland opposing proposed acquisition of Ava Trade. It will be seeking clarification from CBI and to engage with them in order to discuss certain issues raised in letter which company believes can be addressed to CBI’s satisfaction, the company said.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Britain’s finance ministry will sell at least 2 billion pounds ($3.04 billion) in Lloyds to retail investors in spring 2016 as part of plans to return the bank to full private ownership, it said on Monday.

* ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS - The company said it would cut an additional 400 staff from its marine business by the end of next year, in its latest move to make the unit more efficient and cope with a fall in orders as a result of the lower oil price.

* SPORTS DIRECT - An investigation by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has revealed that more than 80 calls were made to ambulances by Sports Direct employees at its headquarters in Derbyshire for “life-threatening illnesses”.

* XCHANGING - Outsourcing company Xchanging said on Monday it had over the past few months received two separate takeover proposals from British peer Capita and U.S.-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC.

* TRINITY MIRROR - The company said it continued to expect performance for the year to be in line with expectations.

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS - Ryanair’s September traffic rose 12 percent from last year.

* Large British companies are more worried about the economic outlook than they have been for the past 2-1/2 years, because of the slowdown in emerging markets and the prospect of UK and U.S. interest rate rises, a survey shows.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron said his renegotiation of Britain’s ties with the European Union was “bloody hard work” and refused to rule out campaigning for a British exit in a referendum if other EU leaders failed to grant him the concessions he wants.

* Finance minister George Osborne will launch a programme on Monday to spur infrastructure investment in Britain, poaching the policy from the left-wing opposition to stake the government’s claim to the centre ground.

* Crude oil futures rose after Russia said it was ready to meet other producers to discuss the situation in the global oil market, where prices have more than halved from last year’s highs due to a persistent supply glut.

* London copper climbed as the dollar eased in the wake of a weak U.S. jobs report that pointed to a delayed interest rate rise, while holidays in top user China drained volumes from the market.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)