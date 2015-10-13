FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Factors-FTSE seen opening slightly lower
October 13, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

UK Factors-FTSE seen opening slightly lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 7-12 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 6,371.18 points on Monday.

* BARCLAYS : Britain’s third largest bank Barclays PLC is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as chief executive, a move that could signal a renewed focus on the investment banking division that had been pared back under previous CEO Antony Jenkins.

* ROYAL MAIL : The British government said on Monday it would sell the remainder of its stake in Royal Mail, bringing to an end its ownership of a postal service that it started privatising in controversial fashion in 2013.

* SABMILLER /ABI : The U.S. Justice Department is probing allegations that Anheuser-Busch InBev is seeking to curb competition in the beer market by buying distributors, making it harder for fast-growing craft brewers to get their products on store shelves, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* UK RETAIL SECTOR: British retail spending rose rapidly last month, boosted by a holiday weekend and the Rugby World Cup falling in this year’s September survey period, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

* FORMER NORTHERN ROCK LOANS: Three consortia have submitted bids to buy 13 billion pounds ($20 billion) of former Northern Rock loans being sold by the British government, drawing in big names including JPMorgan and Blackstone, several people familiar with the matter said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
