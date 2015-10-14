FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday October 14
October 14, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday October 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 54 to 62 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index  was down 0.5 percent at 6,342.28 points at
the close on Tuesday, weighed down by mining stocks following mixed Chinese
economic data. 
    
    * CHINA - China's economy is set to remain in focus after consumer inflation
in China cooled more than expected in September. Moreover, producer prices
extended their slide to a 43rd straight month, adding to concerns about
deflationary pressures in the world's second-largest economy. 
    
    * DIAGEO - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, the world's
top standalone winemaker, will buy most of Diageo Plc's U.S. and British wine
unit for $552 million, making a second tilt at the U.S. market after its
disastrous retreat two years ago. 
    
    * RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto Plc will have to pay more than A$200 million
($144 million) in royalties and court fees after losing an Australian legal
battle with iron ore magnate Gina Rinehart. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        
 Marston's PLC                             Marston's PLC Year End Trading
                                           Statement Release
 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC                   Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Interim
                                           Management Statement Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

