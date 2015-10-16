UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday October 16

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 48 to 57 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index finished 1.1 percent higher at 6,338.67 points in the previous session.

* David Cameron sought to defuse fellow EU leaders’ frustration over a lack of detail in his demand for new membership terms from the bloc by promising on Thursday to send them his wish-list in writing in early November.

* RIO TINTO - The miner posted a 17 percent rise in third-quarter iron ore shipments and said it was on track to meet a full-year target of 340 million tonnes, shrugging off risks from slower economic growth and peaking steel output in China.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell has declared force majeure on base chemical products from its ethylene cracker complex in Singapore after operations were disrupted, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

* ASTRAZENECA - U.S. health regulators declined to approve AstraZeneca’s fixed-dose combination of the diabetes drugs saxagliptin and dapagliflozin, dealing a blow to an important plank of the drugmaker’s business.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The tobacco company completed an auction for Souza Cruz, Brazil’s largest cigarette maker.

* VODAFONE GROUP - The company said it would extend its partner market agreement with Russia’s MTS.

* ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY - Rebel investor Edward Bramson has called on directors of Electra Private Equity to reconsider their opposition to his plan to shake up the company’s management.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - The company said on Friday it launched an interest rate derivatives venture, CurveGlobal, with a group of major dealer banks.

* EVRAZ - The mining company said that steel output was up 3 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months on the back of completed repair works at Russian steel mills.

* AGGREKO - The power company said that Debajit Das stepped down from his position as an executive director of Aggreko Plc on October 15.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL - The financial services company said that all business performed well in Q3.

* HUNTSWORTH - The communications company appointed Neil Jones as its chief financial officer.

* CAPITAL LEASE AVIATION - The aircraft company said it would seek shareholder consent to cancel the admission of the company’s ordinary shares to trading on AIM.

* EVGEN PHARMA IPO-EVGE.L - The drug development company was valued at around 27 million pounds in its London listing.

* Crude oil futures rose to snap a week-long decline as investors bet falling U.S. production would cut a global surplus, while the country’s gasoline and distillate inventories dropped more than expected. O/R

* London copper climbed to near a one-month peak on Friday and was set to log a third weekly advance, as incremental cuts to mine supply and a revival in China demand underpinned a modest rise in prices. MET/L

