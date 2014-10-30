FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Flat start eyed, earnings in focus
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Flat start eyed, earnings in focus

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Germany's DAX
 to open 6 to 7 points higher and France's CAC 40 to open 3 to 4
points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent each. Britain's FTSE 100 
was seen opening between unchanged a 2 points lower.
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    
    BARCLAYS, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland 
    Barclays, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland are poised to set aside roughly 1
billion pounds(1.60 billion US dollar) on aggregate for settlements with
regulators during the next week following a probe into the abuse of critical
foreign exchange benchmarks, Sky News reported late on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1FW9y42)

    BARCLAYS 
    A Saudi real estate company has sued Barclays for $10 billion, claiming the
bank ceased pursuing lease payments due from the Saudi government on military
complexes in the kingdom in order to obtain a lucrative banking license there.
 
    
    RENAULT 
    Renault's third-quarter revenue rose 6.7 percent as price increases helped
overcome weaker emerging market sales, the French carmaker said on Wednesday,
upgrading its European auto market growth forecast for the full year.
 
    
    LUXOTTICA     
    Italian luxury eyewear maker Luxottica posted solid third-quarter results on
Wednesday while seeking to draw a line under a management crisis triggered by
the abrupt departure of two chief executives in as many months. 
    
    TECHNIP 
    French oil services group Technip stuck to its revenue and operating margin
targets for this year and next on Thursday, after operating profit came in
higher than expectations for the third quarter. 
    
    LINDE  
    German industrial gases maker Linde cut its 2014 earnings forecast after
taking an impairment loss of 229 million euros ($288 million) in the third
quarter. 
    
    BG GROUP 
    British oil and gas producer BG Group Plc will delay until the next decade a
proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal on Canada's Pacific coast, the
Wall Street Journal reported, quoting the head of the company's Canadian unit.
 
    
    INGENICO 
    French payments firm Ingenico raised its annual operating margin and organic
growth targets on Wednesday after revenue rose strongly in the third quarter,
helped by a sharp sales boost in the United States. 
    
    ORKLA 
    Norwegian conglomerate Orkla posted third-quarter core earnings near
forecast on Thursday. 
    
    OPERA SOFTWARE 
    Norway's Opera Software reported third-quarter earnings just ahead of
expectations on Thursday and said its full year profit would be at the top end
of its guidance range. 
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    
             Aviva PLC               Q3 2014 Aviva PLC Interim Management
                                     Statement Release
             Barclays PLC            Q3 2014 Barclays PLC Interim Management
                                     Statement Release
             Cairn Energy PLC        Cairn Energy PLC Interim Management
                                     Statement Release
             BT Group PLC            Q2 and Half Year 2014/15 BT Group PLC
                                     Earnings Release
             RPS Group PLC           RPS Group PLC Interim Management Statement
                                     Release
             St. James's Place PLC   St James's Place PLC Q3 New Business
                                     Announcement
             National Express Group  Q3 2014 National Express Group PLC Interim
             PLC                     Management Statement Release
             Millennium & Copthorne  Q3 2014 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC
             Hotels                  Earnings Release
             Kazakhmys PLC           Q3 2014 Kazakhmys PLC Interim Management
                                     Statement and Production Report
             Smith & Nephew PLC      Q3 2014 Smith & Nephew Earnings Release
             Henderson Group PLC     Q3 2014 Henderson Group PLC Interim
                                     Management Statement Release
             Ensco PLC               Q3 2014 Ensco PLC Earnings Release
             Evonik Industries AG    Q3 2014 Evonik Industries AG Earnings
                                     Release
             Nemetschek AG           Q3 2014 Nemetschek AG Earnings Release
             DAB Bank AG             Q3 2014 DAB Bank AG Earnings Release
             Deutsche Lufthansa AG   Q3 2014 Deutsche Lufthansa AG Earnings
                                     Release
             Bayer AG                Q3 2014 Bayer AG Earnings Release
             Takkt AG                Q3 2014 Takkt AG Earnings Release
             Draegerwerk AG & Co     Q3 2014 Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Earnings
             KGaA                    Release
             Technip                 Q3 2014 Technip Earnings Release
             Alcatel Lucent SA       Q3 2014 Alcatel Lucent SA Earnings Release
             Sopra Steria Group      Q3 2014 Sopra Steria Group Sales Release
             CFAO SA                 Q3 2014 CFAO SA Corporate Sales Release
             Suez Environnement      Q3 2014 Suez Environnement Company SA
                                     Earnings Release
             Altarea SCA             Q3 2014 Altarea SCA Corporate Sales Release
             Ubisoft Entertainment   Half Year 2014/2015 Ubisoft Entertainment
                                     SA Earnings Release
 
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q3 2014 Avon Products Inc                 
    Q3 2014 ConocoPhillips                    
    Q3 2014 Kellogg Co.                       
    Q4 2014 Starbucks                         
    Q3 2014 Time Warner Cable Inc             

  
  > ASIA STOCKS FALL, DOLLAR SURGES ON FED'S HAWKISH TWIST        
  > WALL ST ENDS WITH MODEST DECLINE AFTER FED                           
  > NIKKEI CLIMBS ON U.S. ECONOMY OPTIMISM; NINTENDO SHINES              
  > U.S. 10-YEAR YIELDS HIT 3-WEEK PEAK AS FED ENDS BOND BUYS          
  > DOLLAR HITS 3-1/2 WEEK HIGH ON FED'S HAWKISH TILT                  
  > GOLD NEAR 3-WEEK LOW AFTER FED OPTIMISM OVER US ECONOMY            
  > LONDON COPPER DROPS AS DOLLAR RALLIES ON FED COMMENTS             
  > BRENT DROPS BELOW $87 AS FED OPTIMISM LIFTS DOLLAR                  
    


(1 US dollar = 0.6257 British pound)

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
