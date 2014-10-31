FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Friday Oct 31
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 6:34 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Friday Oct 31

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 54 points higher, or up 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 95 points higher, or up 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
43 points higher, or up 1 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    
 Bank of Ireland Interim Management Statement                            
 Q3 2014 Altran Technologies SA Sales                                     
 Q3 2014 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 Banco Espirito Santo SA Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 Banco Popular Espanol SA Earnings                               
 Q3 2014 BNP Paribas SA Earnings Release                                  
 Q3 2014 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA Earnings          
 Q3 2014 Endesa SA Earnings                                              
 Q3 2014 Finnair Oyj Earnings                                              
 Q3 2014 Fuchs Petrolub SE Earnings                                         
 Q3 2014 Imerys SA Earnings                                               
 Q3 2014 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Earnings           
 Q3 2014 Lonza Group AG Business Update                                   
 Q3 2014 Nokian Tyres plc Earnings                                         
 Q3 2014 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Interim Statement             
 Q3 2014 Snam SpA Earnings                                               
 Q3 2014 USG People NV Earnings                                           
 Q3 2014 WPP PLC Trading Statement                                      
 
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
Q3 2014 AbbVie Inc                                
Q3 2014 Aon PLC                                  
Q1 2015 Clorox Co                                
Q4 2014 Rockwell Collins Inc                     
Q3 2014 Chevron Corp                             
Q3 2014 Dominion Resources Inc                 
Q2 2015 Legg Mason Inc                          
Q3 2014 NextEra Energy Inc                       
Q3 2014 Newell Rubbermaid Inc                    
Q3 2014 Pinnacle West Capital Corp               
Q3 2014 TECO Energy Inc                         
Q3 2014 Weyerhaeuser Co                         
Q3 2014 Exxon Mobil Corp                         
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE Retail sales Sep
    0745 FR Consumer spending Sep
    0745 FR Producer prices Sep
    0900 IT unemployment rate Sep
    1000 EZ inflation , flash Oct
    1000 EZ unemployment rate Sep
    1000 IT consumer price prelim Oct
    1000 IT CPI prelim Oct
    1230 US Personal income Sep
    1230 US core PCE Sep
    1355 US U Mich Sentiment Final Oct
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,994.65    0.62 %    12.35
 NIKKEI                              16413.76    4.83 %   755.56
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       485.31    0.77 %     3.69
 EUR/USD                               1.2577   -0.28 %  -0.0035
 USD/JPY                               110.88    1.54 %   1.6800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.343        --     0.04
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.850        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,187.80    -0.9 %  -$10.84
 US CRUDE                              $81.10   -0.02 %    -0.02
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-JAPAN SHARES UP AS BOJ STUNS WITH MORE MEASURES 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST UP ON GDP, EARNINGS; FUND YEAR-END LIFTS WINNERS 
  > NIKKEI CLOSES AT HIGHEST SINCE 2007 AS BOJ UNEXPECTEDLY EASES 
  > TREASURIES-PRICES INCH UP BUT OFF PEAKS ON JAPAN EQUITY BUYS REPORT 
  > FOREX-YEN SLIDES TO 7-YEAR LOW AFTER BOJ SURPRISES WITH MORE EASING 
  > GOLD LANGUISHES BELOW $1,200; SILVER TUMBLES TO 4-1/2 YEAR LOW 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER STEADY, SET TO POST SMALL MONTHLY GAIN 
  > BRENT FALLS BELOW $86, HEADS FOR WORST MONTH SINCE 2012 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
