Europe Factors to Watch-Shares to fall after weak China trade data

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to retreat on Monday after data showed China's exports falling 3.3 percent from year-ago levels while imports tumbled 19.9 percent, far worse than analysts had expected and highlighting deepening weakness in the world's second biggest economy. The slide in imports is the sharpest since May 2009, when Chinese factories were still slashing inventories in reaction to the global financial crisis. Exports have not produced a negative annual reading since March 2014. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to open 81 to 89 points lower, or down 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 38 to 39 points lower, or down 0.8 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,055.47 -0.34 % -7.05 NIKKEI 17711.93 0.36 % 63.43 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.11 -0.61 % -2.96 EUR/USD 1.1327 0.12 % 0.0014 USD/JPY 118.81 -0.13 % -0.1500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.917 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.373 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,238.48 0.43 % $5.26 US CRUDE $52.05 0.7 % 0.36 > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES DIP AS CHINA TRADE STOKES GROWTH WORRIES > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS DOWN ON INTEREST RATE, GREECE JITTERS > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 0.36 PCT > FOREX-DOLLAR DIPS AFTER JOBS-INSPIRED RALLY, GREECE BACK IN FOCUS > GOLD GAINS ON WEAKER ASIAN SHARES, STILL NEAR 3-WEEK LOW > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS AFTER WEAK CHINA TRADE DATA > OIL STEADIES AFTER WEAK CHINESE TRADE DATA (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)