UPDATE 4-European Factors to Watch-Futures edge higher, focus on Greece

(Adds company news) LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday after slipping in the previous session, although investors were expected to trade cautiously following lingering concerns about Greece's confrontation with its international lenders. "On Greece, investors are still feeding off comments made by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras over the weekend. After a period of relative calm following the ascension of Syriza to power, the type of rhetoric that investors were initially fearing is beginning to flow through," IG Strategist Stan Shamu said in a note. Greece and its euro zone partners were engaged in brinkmanship, with Tsipras insisting his country would not extend its reform-linked bailout and Germany saying it would get no more money without such a programme. Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said if Greece failed to get a new debt agreement with the euro zone, it could always look elsewhere for help. On the other hand, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned Greeks not to expect the euro zone to bow to Tsipras' demands in a growing confrontation. At 0751 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher, a day after the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.7 percent lower at 1,480.01 points. Mining stocks will be in focus after annual consumer inflation in China, the world's top metals consumer, hit a five-year low in January while factory deflation worsened, underscoring deepening weakness in the economy and heaping pressures on policymakers to inject more stimulus to underpin growth. COMPANY NEWS: UBS UBS in 2014 posted its biggest payout to shareholders since the financial crisis, after the Swiss bank hit capital targets and changed its legal structure which helped it to hike its dividend. The lender also said on Tuesday U.S. authorities had begun an investigation into the selling of certain securities that potentially violate tax law in the United States. AXIS Japan's Canon said on Tuesday it is launching a tender offer to buy all of Sweden's Axis AB for about 23.6 billion crowns, or about 333.7 billion yen ($2.8 billion). The board of Axis, a network video solutions company, has decided to support the offer, the Japanese camera maker said in a statement. METRO AG German retailer Metro reported a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit at its consumer electronics unit on Tuesday and confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in sales and earnings for the full year. SSAB The Swedish steelmaker said on Tuesday it expected demand to remain strong in North America this year while a long-suffering European market eked out slight growth as it posted quarterly earnings in line with a pre-announced figures. TUI GROUP The world's largest leisure tourism group said it was on track to grow core earnings by between 10 and 15 percent in the current financial year as it reported a 5.4 percent increase in first-quarter sales. INFRONT SPORTS & MEDIA AG Dalian Wanda Group Co, which controls China's biggest property developer and largest cinema chain, said it has agreed to buy Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG with a group of investors for 1.05 billion euros ($1.19 billion). RIO TINTO The company is expected to star among the top five global miners with a return of billions of dollars to shareholders at its annual results, even as the firm is set to report its worst half-year profit since 2009. HEIDELBERGCEMENT HeidelbergCement said fourth-quarter operating profit rose 1 percent on a comparable basis as efficiency measures outweighed negative exchange rate effects. It said it expected positive macroeconomic development in its key markets of the United States and Britain this year, and a tailwind from raw material prices, a weaker euro and the drop in the oil price, which reduced costs. DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank's electronic foreign exchange trading platform is now under the scrutiny of a monitor installed by New York's banking regulator, as part of a probe into whether the German lender manipulated the currency market, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. MICHELIN The French tyre maker pledged to step up cost-cutting efforts after unveiling an 8.5 percent profit decline for 2014 on sales that missed its own estimates. CREDIT SUISSE New York's financial regulator has sent subpoenas to Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and Societe General, expanding its probe into the possible rigging of foreign exchange rates through computer programs, people familiar with the matter said. HSBC A panel of British lawmakers said on Monday they planned to open an inquiry into HSBC Holdings, after media reports that the bank helped wealthy customers dodge taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets. STANDARD CHARTERED The chief executive of DBS Group Holdings, Piyush Gupta, said on Tuesday he has not been approached by anyone to take the top job at Standard Chartered and he is not interested. BARCLAYS Barclays is planning to raise pay for junior investment bankers as the British bank seeks to retain talent, Bloomberg News reported, citing two persons familiar with the matter. ROCHE The drugmaker announced the acquisition of privately held Signature Diagnostics AG. The FDA has expanded the approved use for Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg to treat diabetic retinopathy (dr) in patients with diabetic macular edema. AENA IPO-AENA.MC The stock market flotation of Spanish airport group Aena IPO-AENA.MC will value the company at 8.7 billion euros, after the final price was set at 58 euros per share, according to Reuters service IFR. BMW BMW will hire 5,000 employees into full-time positions in Germany this year as a way to ramp up production to keep up with better-than-expected demand for compact vehicle models, supervisory-board chairman Manfred Schoch told the Muenchener Merkur. LANXESS The chemicals maker is in talks with Russia's Nizhnekamskneftekhim NKNK as well as with state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) as it seeks to sell a stake in its tyre rubber business, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. HUGO BOSS Private equity firm Permira is further reducing its stake in Hugo Boss via two transactions, cutting its stake in the German fashion retailer to 14 percent or less from 32 percent, Hugo Boss said late on Monday. BAE SYSTEMS Australia has picked Britain's BAE Systems to carry out heavy maintenance of Lockheed Martin Corp's LMT.N F-35 fighter jet in Australia from 2018 and Tasman Aviation Enterprises (TAE) to service its engines, its defence minister said on Tuesday. TESCO Tesco rebuffed an approach from billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont in December to buy the British retailer's Thai unit, but undeterred, the tycoon is building financial firepower for another attempt, people familiar with the matter said. U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 The Coca-Cola Co Q4 2014 Reynolds American Inc Q4 2014 Western Union Co Q4 2014 Wyndham Worldwide Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0745 FR Industrial Output 0900 IT Industrial Output 0930 GB Industrial Output 1355 US Redbook ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0614 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,046.74 -0.42 % -8.73 NIKKEI 17652.68 -0.33 % -59.25 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.19 0 % -0.02 EUR/USD 1.1339 0.14 % 0.0016 USD/JPY 118.54 -0.08 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.967 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.358 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,244.50 0.45 % $5.57 US CRUDE $52.16 -1.32 % -0.70 > ASIA SLIPS AMID GREEK EXIT WORRIES, DOLLAR FLAGS > WALL ST ENDS DOWN ON GREECE, CHINA WORRIES > NIKKEI FALLS ON GREECE CONCERNS; NISSAN RISES AFTER LIFTING FORECAST > TREASURIES-PRICES EASE AS GREECE, UKRAINE RALLY FADES; AUCTIONS EYED > COMMODITY CURRENCIES GAIN ON OIL, CHINA, AS DOLLAR CONSOLIDATES > GOLD ADDS TO GAINS AS FEARS OVER GREECE HIT EQUITIES > LONDON COPPER STEADIES; CHINESE DEMAND EYED > BRENT CRUDE RALLY ENDS AS CHINA INFLATION HITS FIVE-YEAR LOW (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)