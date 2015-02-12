FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on Thursday Feb 12
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Thursday Feb 12

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 6 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.12 percent,
Germany's DAX to open 22 to 30 points higher, or up as much as 0.28
percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 to 6 points higher, or up as much
as 0.13 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
 DCC PLC Interim Management Statement Release                        
 Full Year 2014 Edenred SA Earnings Release                            
 Full Year 2014 Electricite de France SA Earnings Release             
 Full Year 2014 Faurecia SA Earnings Release                           
 Full Year 2014 Imerys SA Earnings Release                             
 Full Year 2014 Informa PLC Earnings Release                         
 Full Year 2014 Klepierre SA Earnings Release                          
 Full Year 2014 Legrand SA Earnings Release                            
 Full Year 2014 L'Oreal SA Earnings Release                            
 Full Year 2014 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Release                    
 Full Year 2014 Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Release                       
 Full Year 2014 Shire PLC Earnings Release                           
 Full Year 2014 Sulzer AG Earnings Release                           
 Full Year 2014 Total SA Earnings Release                              
 Half Year 2014/15 Pernod Ricard SA Earnings Release                   
 Half Year 2014/2015 Eutelsat Communications SA Earnings              
 Preliminary 2014 Bilfinger SE Earnings Release                        
 Preliminary 2014 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Release                     
 Q1 2015 Imperial Tobacco PLC Interim Management Statement           
 Q3 2014/2015 Darty PLC Interim Management Statement                  
 Q3 2014/2015 Laurent Perrier SA Sales Release                         
 Q3 2014/2015 Paris Orleans SA Corporate Sales Release                 
 Q3 2014/2015 Ubisoft Entertainment SA Sales Release                   
 Q4 & FY 2014 Orange Polska SA Earnings Release                       
 Q4 2014 Acando AB Earnings Release                                     
 Q4 2014 Akzo Nobel NV Earnings Release                                
 Q4 2014 Bollore SA Corporate Sales Release                            
 Q4 2014 Commerzbank AG Earnings Release                               
 Q4 2014 Corio NV Earnings Release                                    
 Q4 2014 Credit Suisse Group AG Earnings Release                       
 Q4 2014 Havas SA Corporate Sales Release                              
 Q4 2014 Hermes International SCA Corporate Sales Release              
 Q4 2014 KBC Groupe SA Earnings Release                               
 Q4 2014 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Release                    
 Q4 2014 MTU Aero Engines AG Earnings Release                           
 Q4 2014 Norske Skogindustrier ASA Earnings Release                   
 Q4 2014 Outokumpu Oyj Earnings Release                                 
 Q4 2014 Petroleum Geo Services ASA Earnings Release                  
 Q4 2014 Renault SA Earnings Release                                   
 Q4 2014 Rexel SA Earnings Release                                    
 Q4 2014 Societe Generale SA Earnings Release                          
 Q4 2014 Telenet Group Holding NV Earnings Release                     
 Q4 2014 TomTom NV Earnings Release                                    
 Q4 2014 Zurich Insurance Group AG Earnings Release                    
                                                              
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
Q4 2014 American International Group Inc         
Q4 2014 Assurant Inc                             
Q4 2014 Apache Corp                              
Q4 2014 Avon Products Inc                        
Q4 2014 BorgWarner Inc                           
Q4 2014 CBS Corp                                 
Q4 2014 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc                
Q4 2014 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc              
Q4 2014 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc           
Q4 2014 Hospira Inc                              
Q4 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance        
Q4 2014 Kellogg Co                             
Q4 2014 Kraft Foods Group Inc                     
Q4 2014 McGraw Hill Financial Inc                 
Q4 2014 Nielsen NV                                
Q4 2014 Republic Services Inc                    
Q4 2014 Sigma-Aldrich Corp                        
Q4 2014 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc         
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE CPI Final jan
    0700 DE HICP Jan
    1000 EZ industrial production Dec
    1330 US jobless claims w/e
    1330 US retail sales jan
   
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,068.53       0 %    -0.06
 NIKKEI                              17979.72    1.85 %   327.04
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       473.89    -0.5 %    -2.36
 EUR/USD                               1.1315   -0.14 %  -0.0016
 USD/JPY                               120.15   -0.25 %  -0.3000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.988        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.349        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,222.30     0.3 %    $3.64
 US CRUDE                              $49.67     1.7 %     0.83
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS DIPS AS GREEK UNCERTAINTY SAPS CONFIDENCE 
  > US STOCKS-U.S. STOCK FUTURES RISE ON GREEK AGREEMENT AFTER S&P ENDS FLAT 
  > NIKKEI CLOSES AT HIGHEST LEVEL IN 7-1/2 YRS AS WEAK YEN LIFTS EXPORTERS 
  > EURO RALLY FADES AS GREEK DEAL STILL UP IN THE AIR 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD TICKS UP FROM 5-WK LOW AS GREEK DEBT DRAMA UNFOLDS 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER STEADY AMID GREECE JITTERS; CHINA EYED 
  > BRENT HOLDS NEAR $55 AFTER BIG FALL ON RECORD U.S. CRUDE STOCKS 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.