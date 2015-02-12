European Factors to Watch on Thursday Feb 12

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.12 percent, Germany's DAX to open 22 to 30 points higher, or up as much as 0.28 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3 to 6 points higher, or up as much as 0.13 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: DCC PLC Interim Management Statement Release Full Year 2014 Edenred SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Electricite de France SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Faurecia SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Imerys SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Informa PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Klepierre SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Legrand SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 L'Oreal SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Shire PLC Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Sulzer AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014 Total SA Earnings Release Half Year 2014/15 Pernod Ricard SA Earnings Release Half Year 2014/2015 Eutelsat Communications SA Earnings Preliminary 2014 Bilfinger SE Earnings Release Preliminary 2014 Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Imperial Tobacco PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014/2015 Darty PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014/2015 Laurent Perrier SA Sales Release Q3 2014/2015 Paris Orleans SA Corporate Sales Release Q3 2014/2015 Ubisoft Entertainment SA Sales Release Q4 & FY 2014 Orange Polska SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Acando AB Earnings Release Q4 2014 Akzo Nobel NV Earnings Release Q4 2014 Bollore SA Corporate Sales Release Q4 2014 Commerzbank AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Corio NV Earnings Release Q4 2014 Credit Suisse Group AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Havas SA Corporate Sales Release Q4 2014 Hermes International SCA Corporate Sales Release Q4 2014 KBC Groupe SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Lancashire Holdings Ltd Earnings Release Q4 2014 MTU Aero Engines AG Earnings Release Q4 2014 Norske Skogindustrier ASA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Outokumpu Oyj Earnings Release Q4 2014 Petroleum Geo Services ASA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Renault SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Rexel SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Societe Generale SA Earnings Release Q4 2014 Telenet Group Holding NV Earnings Release Q4 2014 TomTom NV Earnings Release Q4 2014 Zurich Insurance Group AG Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 American International Group Inc Q4 2014 Assurant Inc Q4 2014 Apache Corp Q4 2014 Avon Products Inc Q4 2014 BorgWarner Inc Q4 2014 CBS Corp Q4 2014 Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc Q4 2014 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc Q4 2014 DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc Q4 2014 Hospira Inc Q4 2014 International Flavors & Fragrance Q4 2014 Kellogg Co Q4 2014 Kraft Foods Group Inc Q4 2014 McGraw Hill Financial Inc Q4 2014 Nielsen NV Q4 2014 Republic Services Inc Q4 2014 Sigma-Aldrich Corp Q4 2014 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE CPI Final jan 0700 DE HICP Jan 1000 EZ industrial production Dec 1330 US jobless claims w/e 1330 US retail sales jan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0632 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,068.53 0 % -0.06 NIKKEI 17979.72 1.85 % 327.04 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 473.89 -0.5 % -2.36 EUR/USD 1.1315 -0.14 % -0.0016 USD/JPY 120.15 -0.25 % -0.3000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.988 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.349 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,222.30 0.3 % $3.64 US CRUDE $49.67 1.7 % 0.83 > GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS DIPS AS GREEK UNCERTAINTY SAPS CONFIDENCE > US STOCKS-U.S. STOCK FUTURES RISE ON GREEK AGREEMENT AFTER S&P ENDS FLAT > NIKKEI CLOSES AT HIGHEST LEVEL IN 7-1/2 YRS AS WEAK YEN LIFTS EXPORTERS > EURO RALLY FADES AS GREEK DEAL STILL UP IN THE AIR > PRECIOUS-GOLD TICKS UP FROM 5-WK LOW AS GREEK DEBT DRAMA UNFOLDS > METALS-LONDON COPPER STEADY AMID GREECE JITTERS; CHINA EYED > BRENT HOLDS NEAR $55 AFTER BIG FALL ON RECORD U.S. CRUDE STOCKS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)