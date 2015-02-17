FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall as Greek debt talks break down
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall as Greek debt talks break down

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds futures, further company news)
    LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - European shares were indicated to open lower on
Tuesday after talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over the
country's debt rescue package broke down, raising doubts about Athens' future in
the euro. 
    Futures on Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.7
percent. Futures' prices on the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 equity index
were not available due to a technical problem at derivatives exchange Eurex.
    After the market close on Monday, Athens rejected a proposal to request a
six-month extension of its international bailout package as "unacceptable".
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting, said Athens
had until Friday to request an extension, otherwise the bailout would expire at
the end of the month. 
    "It'll be a headline-risk-driven environment in coming sessions," Stan
Shamu, a strategist at IG, said. "If they don't knock anything up by Friday, the
risk-off trade could be very much alive."
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    
    CAIXABANK 
    Spain's Caixabank said on Tuesday it would launch a full takeover bid for
Portugal's BPI, paying 1.329 euros ($2) per share for the 55.9 percent
of the lender it does not already own. 
   
    
    TELEFONICA 
    Spain's Telefonica said on Monday an adjusted for Venezuela's exchange rate
would hit its full-year OIBDA by 915 million euros and net profit by 399 million
euros. 
    
    CARS 
    New car sales in Europe rose 6.2 percent in January, industry data showed on
Tuesday, as a gradual recovery in the region gained momentum and along with
retail incentives and new product launches boosted demand for most brands.
     
    AIR LIQUIDE 
    The French industrial gases group said it expected to increase profit again
this year after net income rose 3.8 percent in 2014 adjusted for currencies and
the operating impact of the disposal of Anios. 
    
    ORANGE 
    France's biggest telecom operator posted in-line revenue and operating
profit for last year as continued cost-cutting helped it maintain profitability
despite sales shrinking across its major markets amid tough competition.
 
    
    KERING 
    The French luxury and sports brands group said the weak euro and strong
dollar was likely to boost revenue this year but could hit margins in the first
half due to its hedging policies. 
    
    BRIT 
    Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, a Canadian property and casualty
insurer, said it would buy Brit, a specialty insurer and reinsurer, for about
$1.88 billion to gain a significant presence in the Lloyd's of London market.
 
    
    HSBC 
    A French investigation into HSBC's Swiss private bank over a suspected
tax-dodging scheme for wealthy customers has ended, bringing it a step closer to
a possible trial, a judicial source said on Monday. 
    
    UNICREDIT 
    UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, has launched a new bond offer to
retail investors to comply with international banking rules on supplementary
capital requirements that could spur other Italian banks to follow
suit. 
    
    SAIPEM 
    Italian oil services group Saipem missed full-year forecasts on Monday and
gave a wary outlook for 2015 after booking more than 500 million euros ($567
million) of charges to clean up a balance sheet damaged by falling oil
prices. 
    The company has no plans to proceed with any rights issue to strengthen its
balance sheet, the company's CFO said on Monday. 
    
    PRYSMIAN 
    The cable maker said on Monday it had been awarded contracts worth more than
50 million euros for power transmission system expansion projects in Kuwait. 
    
    TELECOM ITALIA 
    The idea of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti becoming a shareholder in the phone
group as part of the Metroweb operation has never been examined nor discussed by
the state holding company, CDP President Franco Bassanini was quoted by AGI news
agency as saying on Monday.   
    
    FINMECCANICA 
    Italy plans to maintain its order for 90 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter
jets, despite political pressure to slash spending on the planes, after winning
a major maintenance contract, sources in Rome and the U.S. told
Reuters. 
    
    DEUTSCHE BANK 
    The lender has appointed Mark Cullen as global head of group audit as of
March 1, according to a copy of an internal memo which was provided to Reuters
by Deutsche Bank.
    
    FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA 
    Subsidiary Fresenius Kabi said late Monday it has sold its German oncology
compounding business for an undisclosed amount. 
    
    PUBLICIS RELAXNEWS 
    French ad agency Publicis said it has opened exclusive talks to buy press
agency Relaxnews for 15 million euros  ($17.04 million) with the aim of reaching
a deal by April. 
    
    CLUB MED 
    Chinese conglomerate Fosun's bid for Club Med will reopen on Feb. 20 through
March 5, according to the AMF markets watchdog. At the close of its previous
offer on Feb. 9, Fosun held 92.8 percent of Club Med's capital. 
    
    GECINA, BNP PARIBAS 
    French property group Gecina said it bought a 28,500 square meter building
in Paris' Boulogne-Billancourt suburb from BNP Paribas Real Estate, the French
bank's property arm, for 188 million euros. 
    
    C.A.T. OIL 
    C.A.T. oil said a Cyprus court had issued an interim injunction against CAT
Holding and its affiliated holding companies, prohibiting any transfer,
pledging, misappropriation or disposal of CAT Holding's assets, as well as of
the 23.3 million shares CAT Holding has in C.A.T. oil. It said it believed that
CAT Holding's voting rights attributed to the C.A.T. oil shares in principle
remained unaffected by the interim injunction. 
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
 RIC               Company Name                      Event Name
                   Orange SA                         Q4 2014 
                   Monitise PLC                      Half Year 2014 
                   Pandora A/S                       Q4 2014 
                   Gas Natural SDG SA                Full Year 2014 
                   Kering SA                         Full Year 2014 
                   Casino Guichard Perrachon SA      Full Year 2014 
                   Liberbank SA                      Full Year 2014 
                   Dragon Oil PLC                    Full Year 2014 
                   Air Liquide SA                    Full Year 2014 
                   John Wood Group PLC               Full Year 2014
                   InterContinental Hotels           Preliminary 2014 
                   TNT Express NV                    Q4 2014 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    BMO    Q4 2014 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co         
    AMC    Q4 2014 Devon Energy Corp                 
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0930 GB CPI Jan
    0930 DE ZEW Feb
    1330 US NY Fed Manufacturing
    1500 US NAHB Housing Market Index Feb
  
($1 = 0.8805 euros)

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
