European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 is likely to open
about 34 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, on Monday; Germany's DAX is
seen rising 55 points, or 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 is expected
to gain 39 points, or 0.8 percent, according to IG.
    * Athens clinched a last-minute deal late on Friday to avoid a banking
collapse by accepting a conditional extension of its bailout programme. The
accord requires Greece to submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup listing all
the policy measures it plans to take during the remainder of the bailout period.
 
    * The Greek stock market is closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    
    EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
           Full Year 2014 HSBC Holdings PLC Earnings Release
           Half Year 2015 BHP Billiton PLC Earnings Release
           Q4 2014 PostNL NV Earnings Release
           Full Year 2014 Abengoa SA Earnings Release
           Full Year 2014 Aer Lingus Group PLC Earnings Release
           Full Year 2014 Bovis Homes Group PLC Earnings Release

    U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q4 2014 Express Scripts Holding Co        
    Q4 2014 ONEOK Inc.                        
    Q4 2014 Tenet Healthcare Corp             
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0900 DE Ifo Business Climate
    1330 US National Activity Index 
    1500 US Existing Home Sales 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0610 GMT: 
                                            LAST   PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                                2,110.30    0.61 %        12.85
 NIKKEI                                 18466.92    0.73 %       134.62
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                          484.67    0.01 %         0.04
 EUR/USD                                  1.1375   -0.03 %      -0.0003
 USD/JPY                                  118.98   -0.03 %      -0.0300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                          2.110        --        -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.393        --         0.02
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,202.76    0.07 %        $0.85
 US CRUDE                                 $50.68   -0.26 %        -0.13
  > ASIAN SHARES FLAT AS INVESTORS DIGEST GREEK DEAL 
  > DOW, S&P 500 CLOSE AT RECORD HIGHS ON GREECE DEBT DEAL 
  > NIKKEI RISES TO NEW 15-YEAR HIGH ON GREEK DEAL 
  > TREASURIES-PRICES FALL AFTER GREEK BAILOUT AGREEMENT 
  > EURO OUT OF STEAM AFTER RISING ON GREEK DEBT DEAL 
  > GOLD NEAR 7-WEEK LOW ON GREEK DEBT DEAL, CHINA HOLIDAY 
  > LONDON COPPER MARKS TIME WITH CHINA ON HOLIDAY 
  > OIL EDGES UP ON GREEK DEBT OPTIMISM 

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
