European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Feb 25
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Wednesday Feb 25

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 7 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 17 to 18 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 
to open flat to 1 point higher, or up 0.02 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Full Year 2014 AXA SA Earnings Release                                  
 Full Year 2014 Bouygues SA Earnings Release                             
 Full Year 2014 Brit PLC Earnings Release                               
 Full Year 2014 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA Earnings Release            
 Full Year 2014 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA Earnings Release             
 Full Year 2014 Edp Renovaveis SA Earnings Release                       
 Full Year 2014 EFG International AG Earnings Release                   
 Full Year 2014 Eiffage SA Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 Endesa SA Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 Euronext NV Earnings Release                            
 Full Year 2014 Henderson Group plc Earnings Release                    
 Full Year 2014 Intl Personal Finance PLC Earnings Release             
 Full Year 2014 Man Group PLC Earnings Release                         
 Full Year 2014 Petrofac Ltd Earnings Release                          
 Full Year 2014 Prysmian SpA Earnings Release                           
 Full Year 2014 Red Electrica Corporacion SA Earnings Release           
 Full Year 2014 Safran SA Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 St. James's Place PLC Earnings Release                 
 Full Year 2014 Suez Environnement Company SA Earnings Release           
 Full Year 2014 Telefonica SA Earnings Release                          
 Full Year 2014 Teleperformance SA Earnings Release                      
 Full Year 2014 Vitec Group PLC Earnings Release                       
 Full Year 2014 Weir Group PLC Earnings Release                         
 Half Year 2014 Barratt Developments PLC Earnings Release               
 Half Year 2014/2015 Hays PLC Earnings Release                          
 Half Year 2014-2015 Bonduelle SAS Earnings Release                      
 Preliminary 2014 Freenet AG Earnings Release                             
 Preliminary 2014 Salini Impregilo SpA Earnings Release                  
 Q4 2014 AP Moeller Maersk A/S Earnings Release                             
 Q4 2014 April SA Earnings Release                                       
 Q4 2014 Deep Sea Supply PLC Earnings Release                             
 Q4 2014 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Earnings Release            
 Q4 2014 Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Earnings Release                         
 Q4 2014 Gruppo Editoriale l'Espresso SpA Earnings Release               
 Q4 2014 Olvi Oyj Earnings Release                                        
 Q4 2014 Solar A/S Earnings Release                                        
 Q4 2014 Whitbread PLC Trading Statement Release                       
 Q4 2014 Yoox SpA Earnings Release                                       
                                                                
 
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
Q4 2014 Ameren Corp                              
Q1 2015 Avago Technologies Ltd                    
Q4 2014 Chesapeake Energy Corp                   
Q2 2015 Campbell Soup Co                         
Q4 2015 Salesforce.com Inc                       
Q4 2014 Cablevision Systems Corp                 
Q4 2014 Dollar Tree Inc                           
Q4 2014 L Brands Inc                            
Q4 2014 Lowe's Companies Inc                     
Q4 2014 Transocean Ltd.                          
Q4 2014 Integrys Energy Group Inc                
Q4 2014 Target Corp                              
Q4 2015 The TJX Companies, Inc.                  
        
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    1500 US New Home Sales Jan
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT: 
    
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,115.48    0.28 %     5.82
 NIKKEI                               18585.2    -0.1 %   -18.28
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       489.57    0.82 %        4
 EUR/USD                               1.1352    0.11 %   0.0013
 USD/JPY                               118.78   -0.16 %  -0.1900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.988        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.365        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,210.21    0.89 %   $10.70
 US CRUDE                              $49.21   -0.14 %    -0.07
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-SHARES UP AS YELLEN STRESSES POLICY FLEXIBILITY 
  > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P FINISH AT RECORDS AFTER YELLEN COMMENTS 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.10 PCT 
  > BOND PRICES RALLY AFTER YELLEN TESTIMONY, STRONG 2-YEAR AUCTION 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR SLIPS AS YELLEN SHOWS NO RUSH TO RAISE RATES 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD REBOUNDS FROM 7-WEEK LOW AS YELLEN FLAGS FLEXIBILITY 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS AS CHINA RETURNS, SELLING RESUMES 
  > BRENT INCHES UP TOWARDS $59 ON FED FLEXIBILITY, CHINA FACTORY GROWTH 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
