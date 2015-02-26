FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Thursday Feb 26
February 26, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Thursday Feb 26

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 12 to 14 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 11 to 15 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 1 to 2 points lower, or down 0.04 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
 Q4 2014 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA Earnings                               
 Full Year 2014 ACS Earnings                                            
 Full Year 2014 Acerinox SA Earnings                                    
 Q4 and Full Year 2014 Koninklijke Ahold NV Earnings                     
 Full Year 2014 Allianz AG Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 British American Tobacco PLC Earnings                   
 Full Year 2014 Bayer AG Earnings                                         
 Full Year 2014 Bodycote PLC Earnings                                  
 Full Year 2014 Colt Group SA Earnings                                  
 Full Year 2014 Capita PLC Earnings                                    
 Full Year 2014 CRH PLC Earnings Release                               
 Full Year 2014 Domino's Pizza Group PLC Earnings Release              
 Q4 2014 Deutsche Telekom Earnings Release                                
 Full Year 2014 Reed Elsevier PLC Earnings Release                       
 Q4 2014 Eurocash SA Earnings Release                                   
 Full Year 2014 Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA Earnings              
 Full Year 2014 CGG SA Earnings Release                                  
 Full Year 2014 Grifols SA Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 GDF Suez SA Earnings Release                            
 Full Year 2014 Heijmans NV Earnings Release                             
 Full Year 2014 Hochtief AG Earnings Release                             
 Full Year 2014 Interserve PLC Earnings Release                        
 Full Year 2014 Ladbrokes PLC Earnings Release                         
 Q4 2014 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA Earnings            
 Full Year 2014 Premier Oil PLC Earnings                               
 Full Year 2014 Playtech PLC Earnings                                   
 Full Year 2014 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Earnings              
 Q4 & FY 2014 Repsol SA Earnings                                        
 Full Year 2014 RSA Insurance Group PLC Earnings                       
 Full Year 2014 Sacyr SA Earnings                                        
 Q4 2014 Seadrill Partners LLC Earnings                                 
 Full Year 2014 SEB SA Earnings                                          
 Q4 2014 Solvay SA Earnings                                              
 Preliminary FY 2014 Spirent Communications plc Earnings               
 Full Year 2014 Thales SA Earnings                                       
 Preliminary 2014 TAG Immobilien AG Earnings                             
 Full Year 2014 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA Earnings                
 Full Year 2014 Veolia Environnement VE SA Earnings                     
  
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2015 Autodesk Inc                              
    Q4 2014 AES Corp                                 
    Q4 2014 CenterPoint Energy Inc                   
    Q4 2014 Gap Inc                                  
    Q4 2014 Kohl's Corp                              
    Q4 2014 Monster Beverage Corp                     
    Q4 2014 Ross Stores Inc                           
    Q4 2014 Sempra Energy                            
    Q4 2014 Southwestern Energy Co                   
    Q4 2014 Universal Health Services Inc            
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE GfK Consumer Sentiment Mar
    0855 DE Unemployment Change Feb
    0900 EZ Money-M3 Annual Growth Jan
    0900 IT Retail sales Dec
    0930 GB GDP 2nd release Q4
    1000 EZ Business climate Feb
    1000 EZ Economic Sentiment Feb
    1000 EZ Consumer confidence Feb
    1330 US CPI Jan
    1330 US Durable goods Jan
    1330 US initial jobless claims w/e
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,113.86   -0.08 %    -1.62
 NIKKEI                              18785.79    1.08 %   200.59
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        488.5   -0.24 %    -1.19
 EUR/USD                               1.1363    0.02 %   0.0002
 USD/JPY                               118.94    0.08 %   0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.957        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.325        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,212.45    0.67 %    $8.05
 US CRUDE                              $50.72   -0.53 %    -0.27
 
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
