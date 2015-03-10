FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday March 10
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Tuesday March 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 14 to 15 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 17 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 8 points lower, or down 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Half Year 2015 Close Brothers Group PLC Earnings Release           
 Full Year 2014 Cairn Energy PLC Earnings Release                  
 Q4 2014 Davide Campari Milano SpA Earnings Release                  
 Q1 2015 Elior Participations SCA Earnings Release                    
 Full Year 2014 Galenica AG Earnings Release                         
 Full Year 2014 Geberit AG Earnings Release                          
 Full Year 2014 G4S PLC Earnings Release                           
 Full Year 2014 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Release                    
 Full Year 2014 Inchcape PLC Earnings Release                       
 Full Year 2014 Lindt & Spruengli AG Earnings                       
 Full Year 2014 Audi AG Earnings Release                             
 Q1 2015 Ocado Group PLC Trading Statement Release                  
 Full Year 2014 Prudential PLC Earnings Release                    
 Q4 2014 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Release                           
 Full Year 2014 RWE AG Earnings Release                              
 Full Year 2014 Saipem SpA Earnings Release                          
 Full Year 2014 Symrise AG Earnings Release                          
 Full Year 2014 Tyman PLC Earnings Release                          
 Q4 2014 Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA Earnings Release                 
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    No major U.S. company reporting on Tuesday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0745 FR Industrial output Jan
    0900 IT Industrial output Jan
    1400 US Wholesale inventories Jan
    1400 US Wholesale sales Jan
       
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,079.43    0.39 %     8.17
 NIKKEI                              18665.11   -0.67 %  -125.44
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       474.61   -0.79 %    -3.78
 EUR/USD                               1.0792   -0.53 %  -0.0058
 USD/JPY                               121.82    0.55 %   0.6700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.192        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.309        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,161.05   -0.47 %   -$5.50
 US CRUDE                              $50.02    0.04 %     0.02
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR AT 12-YR PEAK, EMERGING MARKETS SPOOKED 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST REBOUNDS ON DEAL ACTIVITY; APPLE UP AFTER WATCH NEWS 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES DOWN 0.67 PCT 
  > TREASURIES-EURO BOND PURCHASES WEIGH ON U.S. YIELDS 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR HITS MULTI-YEAR HIGHS VS EURO AND YEN 
  > GOLD HOLDS NEAR 3-MONTH LOW ON U.S. RATE EXPECTATIONS 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER TURNS LOWER AS DOLLAR FIRMS 
  > BRENT STEADIES ABOVE $58.50 AFTER CHINA DATA; STRONG DOLLAR HURTS 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

