European Factors to Watch on Thursday, March 12
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Thursday, March 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 44 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
7 points higher, or up 0.1 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Full Year 2014 Volkswagen AG Earnings Release                               
 Full Year 2014 Altran Technologies SA Earnings Release                    
 Full Year 2014 Assicurazioni Generali SpA Earnings Release                
 Full Year 2014 Computacenter PLC Earnings Release                       
 Full Year 2014 Enel Green Power SpA Earnings Release                      
 Full Year 2014 Hugo Boss AG Earnings Release                               
 Full Year 2014 Iliad SA Earnings Release                                 
 Full Year 2014 K&S AG Earnings Release                                     
 Full Year 2014 LSL Property Services PLC Earnings Release               
 Full Year 2014 Royal Boskalis Westminster NV Earnings Release             
 Full Year 2014 Serco Group PLC Earnings Release                         
 Full Year 2014 The Swatch Group SA Earnings Release                      
 Full Year 2014 Unicredit SpA Earnings Release                             
 Full Year 2014 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Earnings Release            
 Full Year 2014/2015 Home Retail Group PLC Trading Statement              
 Q2 2015 ASOS PLC Trading Statement Release                               
 Q4 2014 Autogrill SpA Earnings Release                                   
 Q4 2014 Azimut Holding SpA Earnings Release                               
 Q4 2014 Deutsche Lufthansa AG Earnings Release                            
 Q4 2014 Head NV Earnings Release                                         
 Q4 2014 Salvatore Ferragamo SpA Earnings Release                          
 Q4 2014 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA Earnings Release                           
 Q4 2014 Snam SpA Earnings Release                                        
 Q4 2014 Tod's SpA Earnings Release                                       
   
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q4 2014 Dollar General Corp                     
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE CPI final Feb
    0700 DE HICP Feb
    0745 FR CPI Final Feb
    0930 GB Goods trade balance Jan
    1000 EZ Industrial production Jan
    1230 US Export prices Feb
    1230 US Import prices Feb
    1230 US initial jobless claims w/e
    1230 US retail sales Feb
    1400 US business inventories Jan
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT: 
    
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,040.24   -0.19 %    -3.92
 NIKKEI                              18991.11    1.43 %   267.59
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       473.48    0.66 %     3.11
 EUR/USD                               1.0528   -0.16 %  -0.0017
 USD/JPY                               121.33   -0.09 %  -0.1100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.098        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.206        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,160.31    0.54 %    $6.26
 US CRUDE                              $48.30    0.27 %     0.13
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES RISE AS SOUTH KOREA CUTS RATES 
  > WALL ST FALLS ON RATE CONCERNS; CITI UP AFTER THE BELL 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 1.43 PCT 
  > TREASURIES-RALLY GOES ON AFTER STRONG FOREIGN AUCTION BID 
  > EURO CONTINUES TO PROBE 12-YEAR LOWS, U.S. DATA AWAITED FOR CUES 
  > DOLLAR'S STRENGTH SENDS GOLD TUMBLING FOR NINTH DAY 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER STEADY AS SUPPLY CONCERNS OFFSET ROBUST DOLLAR 
  > BRENT CLIMBS TOWARDS $58 ON CONTRACT COVERING, GEOPOLITICAL TENSION 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
