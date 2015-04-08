FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Wednesday April 8
April 8, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Wednesday April 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 21 to 25 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 36 to 39 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 13 to 14 points lower, or down 0.3 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q1 2015 Industrivarden AB Earnings Release                             
 WS Atkins PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release                    
 Full Year 2014 Wirecard AG Earnings Release                           
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q1 2015 Alcoa Inc                               
    Q4 2014 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc                     
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0600 DE Industrial orders Feb
    0645 FR Trade balance Feb
    0715 CH CPI Mar
    0900 EZ retail sales Feb
       
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0517 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,076.33   -0.21 %    -4.29
 NIKKEI                              19779.88    0.71 %   139.34
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       500.68    1.32 %     6.54
 EUR/USD                               1.0844    0.29 %   0.0031
 USD/JPY                               119.81   -0.37 %  -0.4500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.876        --    -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.182        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,211.00    0.23 %    $2.80
 US CRUDE                              $53.01    -1.8 %    -0.97
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares hit 15yr high, BOJ stays the course 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends down, dollar gains offset deal news optimism 
  > Nikkei climbs to near 15-year high, retail fund flows support 
  > TREASURIES-Long bond prices rise with focus on auctions this week 
  > Dollar steps back, outlook solid on diverging monetary policy paths 
  > Gold holds above $1,200 as case for U.S. rate hike delay builds 
  > METALS-Shanghai nickel slides 3 pct on China construction worries 
  > Oil down on U.S. stock build, record Saudi output 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
