European Factors to Watch on Monday April 13
#Market News
April 13, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Monday April 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 2 to 3 points higher, or up 0.04 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 19 to 20 points higher, or up 0.16 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 5 points higher, or up 0.1 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
 Q1 2015 Helma Eigenheimbau AG Corporate Sales                             
 Q1 2015 Galp Energia SGPS SA Trading Update                               
 Q1 2015 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Corporate Sales               
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    No major U.S. company reporting on Monday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0645 FR current account Feb
    0800 IT industrial output Feb
    1800 US Federal Budget Mar
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0502 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,102.06    0.52 %    10.88
 NIKKEI                              19926.37    0.09 %    18.74
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       511.35    0.15 %     0.78
 EUR/USD                               1.0589   -0.12 %  -0.0013
 USD/JPY                               120.48    0.22 %   0.2700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.942        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.160        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,203.40   -0.35 %   -$4.25
 US CRUDE                              $51.85    0.41 %     0.21
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares have a lacklustre start to the week 
  > GE sparks broad Wall St rally; indexes post weekly gains 
  > Nikkei steady as investors pause after rally; automakers, insurers down 
  > TREASURIES-Prices edge up as investors look to slew of data next week 
  > FOREX-Euro on defensive on yield pressure, Greece concerns 
  > Gold holds above $1,200, but U.S. rate hike worries weigh 
  > London copper steady as import jump offsets weak China data 
  > Oil edges up as financial traders bet on higher prices 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
