European Factors to Watch-Shares seen edging lower at the open

(Adds price indications for Nokia, Alcatel Lucent, LVMH, further company news) LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - European shares were indicated to edge lower at the open on Tuesday, tracking a late dip on Wall Street, although some mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity in the telecoms sector might once again help mitigate losses. At 0647 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC were down between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, with FTSE 100 futures up 0.1 percent. U.S. stocks dipped late on Monday as fears increased that the strong dollar and lower oil prices will hurt U.S. first-quarter earnings. Nokia Oyj was seen opening 1.2 percent after Les Echos newspaper reported the Finnish firm was close to a deal to buy Alcatel-Lucent's mobile networks business. The French firm's shares were seen 6-8 percent higher. Alcatel and Nokia, whose shares had also risen on Monday, declined to comment. "We believe that a sale of Alcatel-Lucent's wireless unit to Nokia is in both companies' long-term interests," analysts at Nomura said in a note. They added that their fair value estimate of Alcatel's shares would rise adding the deal would increase to around 4.70 euros, compared to 4 euros currently and a closing price of 3.86 euros on Monday, if the company sells its wireless unit to Nokia for 2.5 billion euros ($2.64 billion). Greek shares were due to re-open after a four-day weekend. Athens denied on Monday a report by the Financial Times that it was preparing for a debt default if it did not reach a deal with its creditors by the end of the month and said the negotiations were proceeding "swiftly" towards a solution. COMPANY NEWS: ALCATEL-LUCENT Finland's Nokia Oyj is close to a deal to buy Alcatel-Lucent's mobile networks business to boost its core business, especially in the United States and China, Les Echos newspaper reported. Alcatel and Nokia declined to comment. LVMH Seen up 1-3 pct The French luxury goods group posted a 3 percent rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales, helped by the weak euro against the dollar and what it called an "excellent start to the year" at Louis Vuitton. JOHN WOOD GROUP Oil and gas services company John Wood Group said it had won a five-year contract with EnQuest. ASHMORE Emerging markets-focused fund management company Ashmore Group said on Tuesday its third-quarter assets under management fell by 4.1 percent to $61.1 billion, as clients pulled cash and it lost money on its investments. HOLCIM, LAFARGE Holcim and Lafarge on Tuesday named the candidates for their combined company's board of directors as the two cement groups look to clinch their $40 billion merger. For more click on UBS Swiss banking giant UBS trimmed its stake in China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, selling $245 million of its shares in the Chinese state-owned bad debt manager, IFR reported on Tuesday citing a term sheet of the transaction. For more click on ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA Italy's biggest utility Enel is considering entering the broadband telecommunications market, three sources close to the matter said on Monday, as the government looks to kick start a 12 billion euro plan to roll out fast networks across the country. Italy state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is working with infrastructure fund F2i on a plan to recapitalise fiber optic network provider Metroweb and possibly open up its capital to new investors, CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini said on Monday. EI TOWERS, RAI WAY The planned 1.2 billion euro offer by Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers to acquire state-controlled rival Rai Way cannot go ahead in its current form, market watchdog Consob said on Monday. EXOR, FIAT CHRYSLER The head of Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said on Monday he expected to see more consolidation in the auto sector. RCS MEDIAGROUP The Italian publisher faced calls for shareholders to back alternative boardroom candidates, having been criticised by one outspoken investor over plans to sell its book publishing and certain real estate assets. PIRELLI China National Chemical Corp said on Monday it had signed an agreement to buy a 1.574 percent stake in Italian tyre maker Pirelli held by Edizione Srl. UNICREDIT Unicredit investor Delfin has reduced its stake in Italy's biggest bank to slightly below 2 percent from just above 3 pct, according to a Delfin spokeswoman. CEO Federico Ghizzoni attends a prize-giving ceremony on Tuesday (1530 GMT). VEOLIA The French utilities group said it won a contract to supply water and wastewater treatment services to South korea's largest nuclear power plant. Financial details were not disclosed. TECHNIP The French oil serivces group said it won a contract for the Triton floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, operated by Dana Petroleum and located in Central North Sea. ENEL GREEN POWER Enel Green Power said on Monday it had won 425 MW wind farm tender in South Africa. It said three projects in South Africa will require investments of around 500 million euros. ID:nI6N0WY002] DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank's management board aims to decide on its future business model next week and present its strategy at an extraordinary meeting of its supervisory board on April 24, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, without citing sources. BOURBON The French oil services company said on Monday that three Nigerian crew members had been kidnapped after one of its speedboats was boarded off the Nigerian coast in the night of April 8. EURONEXT The exchange operator launched revamped dairy derivatives, betting an end of EU milk quotas will stir price hedging interest, but a lack of opening day trade illustrated the uphill task it faces in a sector that has so far shunned futures. DEUTSCHE POST Talks due with labour union Verdi to resolve a dispute over management plans to expand the group's parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay deals. HEIDELBERGER DRUCK The company said it would issue 200 million euros in high yield notes, due 2022, to extend its debt maturity profile and take advantage of favourable capital markets. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Q1 2015 Sika AG Sales Q4 2014 Exor SpA Earnings Q1 2015 Edenred SA Sales Q3 2015 Ashmore Group Asset Under Management Q1 2015 Poundland Group PLC Trading Statement Q1 2015 Kuehne und Nagel International AG Earnings Q1 2015 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Q1 2015 Michael Page Intl Interim Management Statement MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING (GMT) : BMO Q1 2015 Johnson & Johnson 1100 Q1 2015 JPMorgan Chase & Co AMC Q1 2015 Intel Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0800 IT Consumer Prices final March 0830 GB CPI March 0900 EZ Industrial Production Feb 1230 US PPI March 1230 US Retail sales March 1400 US Business Investories Feb ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)