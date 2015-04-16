European Factors to Watch on Thursday, April 16

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1 point lower to 2 points higher, or mostly flat, Germany's DAX to open 2 to 9 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 2 to 4 points lower, or down 0.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Diageo PLC Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement Release SABMiller PLC Q4 2015 Trading Update WH Smith PLC Half Year 2015 Earnings Release Persimmon PLC Interim Management Statement Release Sodexo SA Half Year 2014/2015 Earnings Release Elisa Oyj Q1 2015 Earnings Release Unilever PLC Q1 2015 Unilever PLC Trading Statement Release Debenhams PLC Interim 2014/2015 Earnings Release Accor SA Q1 2015 Corporate Sales Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 Alliance Data Systems Corp Q1 2015 American Express Co Q1 2015 BlackRock Inc Q1 2015 Citigroup Inc Q1 2015 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q1 2015 W W Grainger Inc Q1 2015 KeyCorp Q1 2015 Mattel Inc Q1 2015 People's United Financial Inc Q1 2015 Philip Morris International Inc Q1 2015 PPG Industries Inc Q1 2015 Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 2015 Schlumberger NV Q1 2015 UnitedHealth Group Inc ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0556 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,106.63 0.51 % 10.79 NIKKEI 19890.11 0.1 % 20.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 515.18 1.06 % 5.38 EUR/USD 1.0678 -0.06 % -0.0006 USD/JPY 119.35 0.18 % 0.2200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.905 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.108 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,202.00 0.06 % $0.70 US CRUDE $56.28 -0.2 % -0.11 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow global surge, dollar defensive > US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as jitters about earnings and oil recede > Nikkei down as drugmakers, food firms retreat hopes > TREASURIES-Bonds steady after weak data, ECB purchases boost demand > FOREX-Aussie jumps on jobs data surprise; dollar nurses losses > PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on softer dollar, sluggish U.S. data > METALS-London copper prices firm as weak US data drags on dollar > Brent crude hits 2015 highs as U.S. production slows (Reporting by Alistair Smout)