FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on Thursday, April 16
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Thursday, April 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 1 point lower to 2 points higher, or mostly flat, Germany's
DAX to open 2 to 9 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC
40 to open 2 to 4 points lower, or down 0.1 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Diageo PLC       Q3 2014 Interim Management Statement Release
SABMiller PLC       Q4 2015 Trading Update
WH Smith PLC       Half Year 2015 Earnings Release
Persimmon PLC       Interim Management Statement Release
Sodexo SA       Half Year 2014/2015 Earnings Release
Elisa Oyj       Q1 2015 Earnings Release
Unilever PLC       Q1 2015 Unilever PLC Trading Statement Release
Debenhams PLC       Interim 2014/2015 Earnings Release
Accor SA       Q1 2015 Corporate Sales Release
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q1 2015 Alliance Data Systems Corp        
Q1 2015 American Express Co               
Q1 2015 BlackRock Inc                     
Q1 2015 Citigroup Inc                     
Q1 2015 Goldman Sachs Group Inc           
Q1 2015 W W Grainger Inc                  
Q1 2015 KeyCorp                           
Q1 2015 Mattel Inc                        
Q1 2015 People's United Financial Inc     
Q1 2015 Philip Morris International Inc   
Q1 2015 PPG Industries Inc                
Q1 2015 Sherwin-Williams Co               
Q1 2015 Schlumberger NV                   
Q1 2015 UnitedHealth Group Inc            
    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0556 GMT: 
    
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,106.63    0.51 %    10.79
 NIKKEI                              19890.11     0.1 %    20.35
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       515.18    1.06 %     5.38
 EUR/USD                               1.0678   -0.06 %  -0.0006
 USD/JPY                               119.35    0.18 %   0.2200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       1.905        --     0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.108        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,202.00    0.06 %    $0.70
 US CRUDE                              $56.28    -0.2 %    -0.11
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow global surge, dollar defensive 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as jitters about earnings and oil recede 
  > Nikkei down as drugmakers, food firms retreat hopes 
  > TREASURIES-Bonds steady after weak data, ECB purchases boost demand 
  > FOREX-Aussie jumps on jobs data surprise; dollar nurses losses 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on softer dollar, sluggish U.S. data 
  > METALS-London copper prices firm as weak US data drags on dollar 
  > Brent crude hits 2015 highs as U.S. production slows 
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.