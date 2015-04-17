FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-UK FTSE seen outpacing weaker Europe markets at open
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-UK FTSE seen outpacing weaker Europe markets at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top FTSE 100 equity index is seen outperforming rival continental European markets at the open, with UK mining stocks expected to be supported by a rise in the copper price.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 12-15 points, or 0.2 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen opening down by 16-19 points, or 0.2 percent lower, and France’s CAC 40 was seen opening unchanged to down by 4 points, or flat in percentage terms. > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at fresh 7-yr high, look past weak US data

> US STOCKS-Wall St ends slightly lower as earnings worries linger > Nikkei drops on weak U.S. data, investors eye earnings next week > TREASURIES-Bonds end slightly stronger as investors weigh growth outlook

> FOREX-U.S. data disappoints dollar bulls again, euro shrugs off Greece concerns > PRECIOUS-Gold holds below $1,200, poised for second weekly dip > METALS-London tin set for 11 pct weekly loss as demand falters > Brent crude oil prices fall as OPEC production soars (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

