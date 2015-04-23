FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on April 23
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on April 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's
FTSE 100 to open flat, Germany's DAX to gain around 41 points,
or as much as 0.35 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise about 8 points,
or as much as 0.15 percent, on Thursday.
    
    EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    Q1 2015 Anglo American PLC Production Report
    Q1 2015 WPP PLC Trading Statement Release                    
    Q1 2015 Pace PLC Interim Management Statement Release            
    Computacenter PLC Interim Management Statement Release    
    Meggitt PLC Trading Statement Release                    
    Cobham PLC Interim Management Statement Release
    Q1 2015 William Hill PLC Trading Statement Release    
    Q1 2015 Acacia Mining PLC Earnings Release
    Q1 2015 Bankinter SA Earnings Release                    
    Q1 2015 Dassault Systemes SA Earnings Release                
    Q1 2015 Metso Oyj Earnings Call                    
    Q1 2015 Technicolor SA Corporate Sales Release                
    Repsol SA Sustainability Day - London                    
    Q1 2015 Amadeus Fire AG Earnings Release                
    Q1 2015 Gruppo Editoriale l'Espresso SpA Earnings Release         
      
    U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q1 2015 Amazon.com Inc                    <AMZN.O
    Q1 2015 Caterpillar Inc                   <CAT
    Q2 2015 Rockwell Collins Inc              <COL
    Q1 2015 Dow Chemical Co                   
    Q1 2015 Freeport-McMoRan Inc              
    Q1 2015 General Motors Co                 
    Q1 2015 Google Inc                        
    Q1 2015 Eli Lilly and Co                  
    Q1 2015 3M Company                        
    Q3 2015 Microsoft Corp                    
    Q1 2015 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc              
    Q1 2015 Newmont Mining Corp               
    Q1 2015 PepsiCo Inc                       
    Q2 2015 Starbucks Corp                    

    MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    DE Consumer Sentiment
    FR Business Climate
    DE Markit Flash PMI
    GB Retail Sales
    US Initial Jobless Claims
    US Markit Mfg PMI
    US New Home Sales 
 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT: 
  
                                            LAST      PCT CHG        NET CHG
 S&P 500                                2,107.96       0.51 %          10.67
 NIKKEI                                 20171.13       0.18 %          37.23
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                          517.99        0.6 %           3.08
 EUR/USD                                   1.071      -0.14 %        -0.0015
 USD/JPY                                  119.74      -0.13 %        -0.1600
 10-YR US TSY YLD                          1.968           --           0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.163           --           0.00
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,189.10       0.19 %          $2.20
 US CRUDE                                 $56.35       0.34 %           0.19
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.