European Factors to Watch on April 24
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 21 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open up 73 points or 0.6 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open
19 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
 Air Liquide SA                                  Q1 2015 Air Liquide SA
                                                 Corporate Sales Release
 Suez Environnement Company                      Q1 2015 Suez Environnement
 SA                                              Company SA Earnings Release
 AstraZeneca PLC                                 Q1 2015 AstraZeneca PLC
                                                 Earnings Release
 Electrolux AB                                   Q1 2015 Electrolux AB
                                                 Earnings Release
 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC                     Q1 2015 Reckitt Benckiser
                                                 Group PLC Trading Statement
                                                 Release
 Spectris PLC                                    Spectris PLC Trading
                                                 Statement Release
 Banco de Sabadell SA                            Q1 2015 Banco de Sabadell
                                                 SA Earnings Release
 Yara International ASA                          Q1 2015 Yara International
                                                 ASA Earnings Release
 Neste Oil Oyj                                   Q1 2015 Neste Oil Oyj
                                                 Earnings Release
 Caverion Oyj                                    Q1 2015 Caverion Oyj
                                                 Earnings Release
 Kemira Oyj                                      Q1 2015 Kemira Oyj Earnings
                                                 Release
 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    
 State Street Corp                     Q1 2015 State Street Corp Earnings
                                       Release
 Barnes Group Inc                      Q1 2015 Barnes Group Inc Earnings
                                       Release
 American Airlines                     Q1 2015 American Airlines Group Inc
 Group Inc                             Earnings Release
 First Niagara                         Q1 2015 First Niagara Financial Group
 Financial Group Inc                   Inc Earnings Release
 Provident Financial                   Q1 2015 Provident Financial Services Inc
 Services Inc                          Earnings Release
 Biogen Inc                            Q1 2015 Biogen Idec Inc Earnings Release
 JMP Group Inc                         Q1 2015 JMP Group Inc Earnings Release
 Westmoreland                          Q1 2015 Westmoreland Resource Partners
 Resource Partners LP                  LP Earnings Release
 IMS Health Holdings                   Q1 2015 IMS Health Holdings Inc Earnings
 Inc                                   Release
 Xerox Corp                            Q1 2015 Xerox Corporation Earnings
                                       Release
 
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0800    DE    Ifo Business Climate, Current Conditions, Expectations
    1230    US    Durable Goods
    1430    US     ECRI Weekly
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: 
    
                                                 LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                                     2,112.93   0.24 %      4.97
 NIKKEI                                      20042.68  -0.72 %   -144.97
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                               516.61   0.09 %      0.49
 EUR/USD                                       1.0808  -0.15 %   -0.0016
 USD/JPY                                       119.51  -0.04 %   -0.0500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                               1.954       --      0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                                 0.164       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                  $1,191.35  -0.19 %    -$2.25
 US CRUDE                                      $57.39  -0.61 %     -0.35
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares take cue from Nasdaq record        
  > US STOCKS-Nasdaq sets closing record                 
  > Nikkei poised to snap 3-day winning streak; oil stocks gain    
  > TREASURIES-U.S. bond market rebounds on weak data, Greece    
  > FOREX-Dollar slips on home data, euro climbs on Greek hopes    
  > PRECIOUS-Soft U.S. data supports gold, but set for weekly dip    
  > METALS-Copper rises in step with stronger equities, oil        
  > Oil prices edge down from 2015-highs, but set for weekly gains    
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
