European Factors to Watch-Shares seen halting slide at the open

(Adds futures, further company news) FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to rebound at the open on Wednesday as calm returned to bond markets and investors digested some mixed economic data. At 0629 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC were up 0.5 percent, with Britain's FTSE futures up 0.3 percent. The French economy grew by 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2015, its highest growth rate in two years, official data showed on Wednesday. German growth slowed more than expected, however, as slower foreign trade weighed on Europe's largest economy, preliminary data for the first quarter showed. COMPANY NEWS EUROPEAN BANKS Banks will need to meet tougher capital rules early to restore public trust in the sector's health, a top European Union regulator said on Tuesday. UBS The U.S. Justice Department may reverse its agreement not to prosecute Swiss bank UBS over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. For more click on ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC A U.S. judge's ruling that Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc made false statements selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could result in a judgment exceeding $805 million, a U.S. regulator's lawyer said on Tuesday. {ID:nL1N0Y31SW] ASTRAZENECA AstraZeneca is diving deeper into personalised healthcare with two projects that move the concept beyond cancer into respiratory disorders and heart disease. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Deutsche Telekom reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by the weak euro and its U.S. operations. RWE Germany's largest power producer reported a 5.1-percent decline in quarterly operating profit, hit by falling earnings at its power generation unit which faces ongoing competition from solar and wind power. MEDIASET Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster said on Tuesday it expected domestic advertising sales to improve in the second quarter after returning to profit in the first three months of this year. EXOR, PARTNERRE, AXIS The CEO of PartnerRe shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers said on Tuesday the sweetened Exor offer for the reinsurer was "clearly superior" to the Axis offer. PartnerRe Ltd said on Tuesday it had received a revised proposal from Exor, adding it would review the revised Exor proposal. BANCO POPOLARE The cooperative lender said on Tuesday its Q1 net profit was 209 million euros while its fully-phased CET 1 capital ratio at the end of March was 11.6 percent. The bank's CEO said the lender was in talks to sell 250 million euros in bad loans and that he aims to seal sale in up to a month. BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO The bank said on Tuesday its Q1 net rose 5.1 percent to 67.6 million euros. Writedowns on loans and other operations were 74.3 million euros from 85.3 million euros a year earlier. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.57 percent. Conference call on Wednesday. BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA The lender said on Tuesday Q1 net profit was 51.7 million euros while loan writedowns fell 30 percent to 150 million euros. Conference call on Q1. BANCA CARIGE The bank said on Tuesday it posted a net loss of 45.3 million euros in the first quarter versus a net profit of 17.0 million euros a year earlier. Loan writedowns rose 18 percent while pro-forma CET 1 capital ratio stood at 8.4 percent at end-March. VIVENDI European media company Vivendi posted a rise in first-quarter profit and said it planned to buy the rest of pay-TV operator Canal Plus' SECP unit for about 500 million euros ($560.90 million) as it looks to put its cash pile to work. TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI European media company Vivendi's stake in Telecom Italia is opportunistic and it has no plans to re-enter the telecoms sector, the European media group's CEO said on Tuesday. MONCLER The Italian luxury down jacket maker beat expectations on Tuesday with a 38 percent rise in first-quarter revenues helped by strong performances in North America, Greater China and Japan. ENEL State-run Mexican oil company Pemex has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy's Enel Green Power and Spain's Abengoa to develop a $950 million plant that will supply power to the Pemex's Salina Cruz refinery in southwestern Mexico. ENEL GREEN POWER Italy's biggest green energy company said on Tuesday it had reached an accord with Tesla to develop batteries for wind power and solar energy farms. SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT Shareholders of Suez Environnement have rejected by a large majority the introduction of double voting rights at the French waste and water group. BRUNELLO CUCINELLI The Italian luxury group said on Tuesday its core earnings in the first quarter were up 9.5 percent to 19.2 million euroswhile its net profit rose 3.3 percent to 9.3 million euros. FRAPORT The company said Frankfurt airport cargo was up 0.8 percent in April. SACYR Spanish builder Sacyr late on Tuesday said core profit rose 23 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a jump in overseas revenue. ACS Spanish construction and services group ACS late on Tuesday said core profit was up 9.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. The company is due to hold a conference call with analysts on Wednesday. OHL Ratings agency Moody's said on Tuesday it had placed the B1 rating of Spanish builder OHL on review for downgrade after a sharp share price decline in its Mexican unit. ABENGOA Spain's Abengoa said late on Tuesday it had been chosen along with Italy's Enel to develop a 517MW power plant in Mexico. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Company Name Event Type Pirelli & C SpA Earnings Releases Interpump Group SpA Earnings Releases Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA Earnings Releases Asseco Poland SA Earnings Releases Wolters Kluwer NV Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Parmalat SpA Earnings Releases Eurazeo SA Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Finnlines Oyj Earnings Releases NorCom Information Technology AG Earnings Releases Nordex SE Earnings Releases Porsche Automobil Holding SE Earnings Releases Tod's SpA Earnings Releases ASTM SpA Earnings Releases Salzgitter AG Earnings Releases Af Gruppen ASA Earnings Releases Drillisch AG Earnings Releases Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG Earnings Releases Bechtle AG Earnings Releases Emperia Holding SA Earnings Releases Hera SpA Earnings Releases Eurocash SA Earnings Releases Sky Deutschland AG Earnings Releases American Shipping Company ASA Earnings Releases Aurelius AG Earnings Releases Salvatore Ferragamo SpA Earnings Releases Mondi PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Mondi Ltd Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Saf Holland SA Earnings Releases Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Earnings Releases Ablynx NV Earnings Releases New World Resources Plc Earnings Releases SMA Solar Technology AG Earnings Releases Grupa Azoty SA Earnings Releases AP Moeller Maersk A/S Earnings Releases United Company RUSAL Plc Earnings Releases Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Earnings Releases Cancom SE Earnings Releases DO Deutsche Office AG Earnings Releases Stroeer Media SE Earnings Releases Vard Holdings Ltd Earnings Releases Abertis Infraestructuras SA Earnings Releases Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA Earnings Releases NV Bekaert SA Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Obrascon Huarte Lain SA Earnings Releases Tecnicas Reunidas SA Earnings Releases Premier Oil PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Compass Group PLC Earnings Releases Novae Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Galliford Try PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Barratt Developments PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Partnership Assurance Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Diana Shipping Inc Earnings Releases Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp Earnings Releases Markit Ltd Earnings Releases International Game Technology PLC Earnings Releases Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA Earnings Releases VimpelCom Ltd Earnings Releases RWE AG Earnings Releases O2 Czech Republic as Earnings Releases Deutsche Telekom AG Earnings Releases Bonheur ASA Earnings Releases Ganger Rolf ASA Earnings Releases Leroy Seafood Group ASA Earnings Releases Opera Software ASA Earnings Releases Austevoll Seafood ASA Earnings Releases Deep Sea Supply PLC Earnings Releases Aker ASA Earnings Releases LEG Immobilien AG Earnings Releases Aegon NV Earnings Releases Bouygues SA Earnings Releases NKT Holding A/S Earnings Releases Wirecard AG Earnings Releases Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion Earnings Releases RHI AG Earnings Releases SABMiller PLC Earnings Releases ERG SpA Earnings Releases TUI AG Earnings Releases LPKF Laser & Electronics AG Earnings Releases C&C Group PLC Earnings Releases TUI Travel Ltd Earnings Releases Prosafe SE Earnings Releases Materialise NV Earnings Releases Solvac SA Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Societe d'Edition de Canal Plus SA Sales/Trading Stmt Releases Cofinimmo SA Earnings Releases Befimmo SA Sales/Trading Stmt Releases CTT Correios de Portugal SA Earnings Releases Luxoft Holding Inc Earnings Releases MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0530 FR GDP Preliminary Q1 0600 DE GDP Flash Q1 0600 DE HICP Apr 0645 FR CPI Apr 0800 IT GDP Prelim Q1 0830 GB Claimant count Apr 0900 EZ GDP Flash Q1 1230 US Import prices April 1400 US Business inventories May > Asia shares rise before China data, more stimulus seen > Wall St ends weaker as global bond worries deepen > Nikkei turns up as foreign investors seen buying futures > Bonds steady after solid three-year note sale > Dollar on the defensive before US data, sterling in favour > Gold near 1-week high on safe-haven bids as dollar slips > London copper edges down ahead of China factory data > Oil extend gains as US crude stocks may drop for 2nd week (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John O'Donnell)