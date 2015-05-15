European Factors to Watch-Equity futures edge up as bond jitters ease off

(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - European equity index futures advanced on Friday, helped by signs that jitters in the bond market this week were starting to ease off.

The futures indexes for the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC were all up by around 0.3 percent at 0620 GMT.

A pick-up this week in benchmark German and U.S. bond yields had made equities look more expensive compared with debt. Some investors trimmed equity positions to cash in on the earlier stock market rally.

But fears over the bond sell-off seemed to recede on Thursday as the rest of the broader European stock market also recovered, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index finishing 0.7 percent higher.

"The sell-off in bond markets does appear to be slowing following what was quite a dramatic decline in a very short period of time. This was especially surprising considering the European Central Bank is taking the other side of that trade which usually piles downward pressure on yields but it appears that in a low liquidity and highly anxious market, the central bank has met its max," said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

COMPANY NEWS:

AIRBUS :

India’s defence procurement agency has cleared the purchase of 56 transport planes from Europe’s Airbus in collaboration with local partner Tata Sons in a deal worth an estimated $1.9 billion, a defence ministry source said on Thursday. Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that Germany’s defence ministry has decided to buy MEADS, the successor to the Patriot missile defence system from MBDA, a joint venture of Airbus, BAE Systems and Finmeccanica.

ALLIANZ :

Pimco’s global equities Chief Investment Officer Virginie Maisonneuve is leaving the bond powerhouse, it said on Thursday, less than a year and a half after she was hired.

BANKS:

Banks want assurances from U.S. regulators that they will not be barred from certain businesses before agreeing to plead guilty to criminal charges over the manipulation of foreign exchange rates, causing a delay in multi-billion-dollar settlements, people familiar with the matter said.

In an unprecedented move, the parent companies or main banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Barclays Plc and UBS Group AG are likely to plead guilty to rigging foreign exchange rates to benefit their transactions.

CARREFOUR /CASINO :

France’s Competition Authority is investigating a proposed alliance between Auchan and Systeme U, two French supermarket chains, after Brussels regulators referred it for review, according to Le Figaro newspaper. The two, which compete with larger companies Carrefour and Casino, had planned to combine their purchasing platforms and put in place broader co-operation that stops short of a complete merger.

DEUTSCHE POST :

German labour union Verdi has called on workers at Deutsche Post to continue walkouts on Friday ahead of a next round of negotiations scheduled for May 20 and 21.

ILIAD :

French telecoms group Iliad posted a rise in first-quarter sales as strong growth in its mobile business offset more intense competition for broadband customers.

NEW LOOK:

South African investment house Brait SE will pay $1 billion for a controlling stake in British fashion retailer New Look, it said on Friday.

SYNGENTA :

U.S. seeds giant Monsanto is trying to line up buyers for assets worth up to $8 billion to appease competition authorities before making a fresh takeover approach for Swiss Syngenta, possibly within three weeks, industry sources said.

UNICREDIT :

Italian bank UniCredit wants to “defend” its business in Ukraine despite political tensions in the country, the boss of its central and eastern European division said on Thursday.

WORLD DUTY FREE :

Italian airport retailer World Duty Free on Thursday raised its 2015 targets for revenues and core profit to reflect more favourable exchange rates, and said revenues in the first 18 weeks rose 23.5 percent to 789.6 million euros ($897 million). World Duty Free will be taken over by larger rival Dufry to create a travel retail heavyweight with a 25 percent market share. As part of the deal the Swiss group will launch a mandatory tender at 10.25 euros per share (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)