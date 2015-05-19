FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-European shares seen rising at open
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-European shares seen rising at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - European stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, driven by gains overnight in U.S. equities although lingering uncertainty over Greece’s debt situation could cap gains.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 12-13 points, or 0.2 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen opening up by 59 points, or 0.5 percent higher, while France’s CAC 40 was expected to open up by 18 points, or 0.4 percent higher.

Greece is near a cash-for-reforms deal with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund that would help it meet debt repayments next month, the country’s finance minister said on Monday, as worries persist over a possible bankruptcy.

Concerns over Greece have weighed on the euro currency, although European stocks themselves have proven relatively resilient to the Greek situation so far, partly because the relative weakness of the euro this year has benefited European exporters. > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares shrug off losses, Greek woes pressure euro > US STOCKS-Dow, S&P close at record highs as rate-hike angst abates > Nikkei rises to 3-week high on Wall St, higher shareholder returns > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices skid on profit-taking, stocks’ rally > FOREX-Dollar supported by higher yield, Greek anxiety weighs on euro > PRECIOUS-Gold eases from 3-mth high on profit-taking, dollar gains > METALS-Copper slips as dollar regains ground, China PMI eyed > Brent crude oil extends losses; U.S. prices up on summer demand (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.