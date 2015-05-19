European Factors to Watch-European equity futures rise

(Adds futures prices, more company news items)

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - European equity futures advanced on Tuesday, driven by gains overnight in U.S. stocks although lingering uncertainty over Greece’s debt situation could cap the market’s progress.

Futures for the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, Germany’s DAX futures and France’s CAC futures all rose between 0.4-0.6 percent.

Greece is near a cash-for-reforms deal with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund that would help it meet debt repayments next month, the country’s finance minister said on Monday, as worries persist over a possible bankruptcy.

Greece’s labour minister on Tuesday said Athens would soon conclude a deal with its foreign creditors that could unlock further loans to the country amid a liquidity squeeze.

Asked on Greek TV by when Athens would reach the cash-for-reform deal, Labour Minister Panos Skourletis said: “De facto, in the coming days.”

Concerns over Greece have weighed on the euro currency, although European stocks themselves have proven relatively resilient to the Greek situation so far, partly because the weakness of the euro this year has benefited European exporters.

COMPANY NEWS:

ALCATEL LUCENT :

Telecoms equipment company Alcatel-Lucent said it had signed a collobration agreement with Korea’s KT.

CREDIT SUISSE :

Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it is issuing new shares representing 1.9 percent of its currently issued share capital as a result of the Swiss bank’s 2014 scrip dividend.

DELTA LLOYD :

Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd posted an increase in its gross written premiums.

DEUTSCHE BANK :

Deutsche Bank is reviewing whether to move parts of its large British operations to Germany if Britain leaves the European Union, the Financial Times reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM /AXEL SPRINGER :

Talks between the telecoms operator and Axel Springer on a sale of the internet portal T-Online are stalling over diverging views on price, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday, without citing sources.

JULIUS BAER :

Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Tuesday its assets under management fell 1 percent to 289 billion Swiss francs ($311.93 billion) in the first four months of the year.

KERING :

The founder of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd <BABA.N said a lawsuit by a group of luxury goods makers owned by Kering SA accusing the Chinese e-commerce giant of being a conduit for counterfeiters to sell goods was “regrettable”.

LATECOERE :

The aerospace parts supplier said first-quarter revenue rose 12.4 percent to 181.7 million euros.

MERCK KGAA :

Merck KGaA said 2015 adjusted core earnings would rise to 3.45-3.55 billion euros ($3.9-4.0 billion) in 2015, helped by a strong U.S. dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.

RIO TINTO :

Mongolia and Rio Tinto have reached an agreement paving the way for work to resume on a delayed $5 billion underground copper mine that is expected to underpin the growth prospects of both the country and the global miner.

SANOFI :

Sanofi and partner Regeneron released “additional positive results” from an interim analysis of a mid-stage Phase IIb study of dupilumab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe asthma.

SONOVA :

Sonova, the world’s largest maker of hearing aids, reported higher sales and earnings and increased its dividend.

TOMTOM :

Navigation and mapping products company TomTom said it had extended an agreement with Apple.

VODAFONE :

Britain’s Vodafone posted a rise in its quarterly sales measurement for the first time in nearly three years on Tuesday, helped by improving trends in its key European markets and demand for 4G mobile services.

ZUMTOBEL :

Austrian lighting group Zumtobel reported a 40 percent jump in annual core profit as it shed or downsized plants, merged sales operations and bundled its purchasing. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)