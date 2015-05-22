FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on May 22
#Market News
May 22, 2015

European Factors to Watch on May 22

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 7 to 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain 10 to 15 points, or 0.1 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to rise 5 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent, on Friday.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE GDP

0800 DE Ifo Business Climate

1230 US CPI

1430 US ECRI Weekly

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia up after Wall St. sets record high, dollar steadies > S&P ends at all-time highs but traders eye weak volume > Nikkei snaps 5-day winning streak; Market awaits BOJ outcome > U.S. bond yields fall as data renew economic concerns > Dollar eases after U.S. data disappoints, awaits Yellen > Gold poised for worst weekly drop in four as dollar strengthens > Copper headed for worst week since March as demand capped > Oil edges down but WTI set for record 10th week of gains

Reporting by Atul Prakash

