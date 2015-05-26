FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on May 26
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on May 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 4 to 8 points higher, or around 0.1 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 40 to 45 points lower, or 0.4 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 14 to 17 points lower, or 0.3 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares turn higher as China rallies, dollar up > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower after Yellen comments fail to inspire > Nikkei’s winning streak runs into profit-taking > TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on Yellen, inflation data > FOREX-Dollar at 1-month highs, awaits U.S. data for policy cues > PRECIOUS-Gold sits tight near $1,200 as dollar climbs to 1-mth high > METALS-Copper rises on tempered expectations for U.S. rate hike > Oil prices come under pressure from strengthening U.S. dollar

Reporting by Lionel Laurent

