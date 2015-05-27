FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly higher
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 4 to 9 points higher, or up as much as 0.13 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain 15 to 24 points, or as much as 0.21 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to rise around 15 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment

0645 FR Consumer Confidence

1100 US Mortgage market Index ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Europe woes and US rate outlook weigh on stocks, lift dollar > Wall St drops on rate concerns, Greece > Wall St drops on rate concerns, Greece > Long-dated yields fall as 2015 Fed rate hike bets lift dollar > Dollar gets mojo back on rate view, hits fresh high vs yen > Gold holds near 2-week low as US rate hike looms > London copper edges off 4-week low, but capped by dollar > Oil recovers from drop of over 2 pct, U.S. crude stocks in focus

Reporting by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
