European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening slightly higher

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 4 to 9 points higher, or up as much as 0.13 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain 15 to 24 points, or as much as 0.21 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to rise around 15 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment

0645 FR Consumer Confidence

