European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up, focus on commodity stocks

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - European shares headed for a higher open on Wednesday after sharp declines in the previous session, with a recovery in commodity prices seen helping energy and mining stocks.

The market is also expected to get some support from a survey showing morale among German consumers improved heading into June, helped by a growing willingness to make purchases.

At 0629 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE were 0.1 to 0.4 percent higher.

Oil prices rebounded on expectations that U.S. crude stocks could fall for a fourth straight week, while copper climbed away from a four-week low as investors covered short positions.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares and the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.8 percent and 1 percent respectively in the previous session. Both the European oil and gas index and the basic resources index closed more than 1 percent lower.

Companies such as Aena, Kion Group, Just Eat and Merlin Properties, will also come into focus after being included in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index from next month, replacing the likes of Aveva, Mitie and Genel Energy, index compiler STOXX said late on Tuesday.

COMPANY NEWS:

HOLCIM, LAFARGE, CRH

Swiss group Holcim and French merger partner Lafarge said they have reached a binding agreement under which Irish cement maker CRH will buy some of their assets for 6.5 billion euros.

Holcim and Lafarge further said they had finalised the make-up of the future 10-member executive committee of the combined LafargeHolcim.

AHOLD

Supermarket operator Ahold said on Wednesday first quarter operating margins declined at both its U.S. and Dutch operations and it reported underlying earnings below analysts’ expectations.

DEUTSCHE BANK

U.S. officials said Deutsche Bank misstated its financial accounts during the peak of the financial crisis and fined the bank $55 million to settle the long-running probe into the valuation of complex derivatives.

LVMH

The luxury goods group said it is in exclusive talks to buy French daily newspaper Le Parisien from media group Amaury, as it looks to consolidate its media business, which already includes financial daily Les Echos.

AKZO NOBEL

The company plans to build performance coatings facility in Thailand.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

German telecommunications company Drillisch will take over up to 301 shops and around 300 employees from Telefonica Deutschland.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Germany starts an auction of radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators on Wednesday, hoping to fill state coffers with billions of euros to help improve access to fast broadband services in Europe’s biggest economy.

BANKIA

The government will put further sales of the bank’s shares on hold until after general elections, expected in November, newspaper Cinco Dias said, citing sources.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy’s biggest insurer said it expected to pay more dividends in the next four years as it focuses on increasing its cash generation and building a solid capital base.

AER LINGUS, IAG

The Irish government agreed on Tuesday to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG, paving the way for the owner of British Airways and Iberia to make a formal bid for the Irish carrier.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank is one of many prospective bidders that have shown an interest in buying Granite, a 13 billion pound ($20 billion) mortgage securitisation vehicle earmarked for sale by the UK government, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

JAZZTEL

Orange wants to list a Spanish subsidiary following a purchase of Jazztel, Expansion newspaper said on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen’s supercar maker Lamborghini will sign on Wednesday a preliminary agreement with Italy’s government to produce a much-awaited sport-utility vehicle at its Sant‘Agata Bolognese plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

RHEINMETALL

German defence group Rheinmetall is establishing a joint venture with Polish armaments group PGZ to develop an armoured fighting vehicle, it said on Tuesday, confirming a report in German business daily Handelsblatt.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group, a top creditor to Japan’s failed Skymark Airlines, has expressed its opposition to ANA Holdings’ participation in Skymark’s restructuring, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

EDF

France’s lower house of parliament adopted a version of the country’s energy transition law that restores key nuclear reduction targets diluted by the opposition-controlled upper house Senate in March.

MICHELIN

The French tyre maker said it had successfully priced two bonds worth 600 million euros in total.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0645 FR Consumer Confidence

1100 US Mortgage market Index