European Factors to Watch-Equity futures point to lower start; eyes on Greece

(Adds futures, further company news) LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - European shares were indicated to edge lower at the open on Thursday, giving back some of the late gains made the previous day as euphoria about a possible deal between Greece and its creditors faded. Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE equity indexes down between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent at 0630 GMT. European shares had rallied late on Wednesday on reports of staff-level agreement between Greece and its creditors but German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble later said there was not much progress in the debt talks and he was surprised by the upbeat tone from some Greek government officials. Greece and its EU/IMF lenders have been locked in tortuous negotiations on a reforms agreement for four months without a breakthrough in sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks. COMPANY NEWS AIRBUS GROUP Airbus Group faced down a revolt by government shareholders over a board appointment and invited its chief executive to stay on until 2019 as Europe's largest aerospace company consolidated a recent push for political independence. ROCHE Roche and Galenica said they have reached an exclusive license agreement to sell the Basel-based drugmaker's Mircera, a treatment for symptomatic anaemia associated with chronic kidney disease, in the United States and Puerto Rico. For more, click on GLENCORE Investment firm First Reserve is selling the remaining part of its stake in mining company Glencore, and has priced shares in the accelerated bookbuild at 286.75 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Wednesday. MINERS Major iron ore miners are unlikely to create a cartel and agree on output cuts to shore up prices, with weakening demand expected to intensify competition, Goldman Sachs said. UNICREDIT The bank's CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday he expected to find a partner to help manage a real estate loans portfolio worth more than 1 billion euros by end 2015. The CEO also said Q2 was going well. PIRELLI The CEO of UniCredito, an investor in Pirelli shareholder Camfin, said on Wednesday he did not believe there were risks of a counter bid for Pirelli after hedge fund Paulson's investment in the tyre maker. BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO The cooperative lender wants to be among the first movers to play a role in the process of consolidation that is expected to follow reform of the sector, the bank's CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday. ICBPI, CREDITO VALTELLINESE The owners of Italy's ICBPI said on Wednesday they had chosen a private equity consortium of Bain Capital, Advent International and Clessidra to enter exclusive talks to buy the bank service provider. GERMAN BANKS Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven economic powers will discuss the idea of a code of conduct for bankers on Thursday, without committing themselves to any decisions, a German delegation source said. COMMERZBANK The lender plans to drop at least half of its more than 400 products in its private banking unit, senior management board member told Boersen-Zeitung. LUFTHANSA The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced that a joint government-industry group will review how the agency monitors the mental health of commercial pilots and will make recommendations within six months. TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA Telecom Italia Media, which is being incorporated into Telecom Italia, said on Wednesday the opt-out exit price for shareholders wishing to withdraw from the merger would be 1.055 euros for each ordinary share and 0.6032 euros for each savings share. EDF The French utility is opening up to the world of start-ups with a 90 million euro fund that has already screened 1,000 projects and invested in half a dozen, including one which says its batteries could rival those sold by Tesla. LAFARGE Cement group Lafarge's labour committee is to meet on June 9 to decide its staffing requirements for the coming three years, a union source said. LAGARDERE The media to distribution group has bought 82 percent of Spanish audiovisual production group Boomerang TV for an undisclosed sum, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing company officials. DEUTSCHE WOHNEN The real estate company said late on Wednesday that the subscription price for its capital increase was 21.50 euros ($23.43) per share and that it expects gross proceeds of about 907 million euros from the transaction. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: RIC Event Name Q1 2015 Folli Follie Earnings Release Q1 2015 Seadrill Ltd Earnings Release Q1 2015 CAT oil AG Earnings Release Q1 2015 S Immo AG Earnings Release Full Year 2014/2015 Soitec SA Earnings Release Full Year 2014/2015 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Release IG Group Holdings PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Q1 2015 Kingfisher PLC Trading Statement Release Q1 2015 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Release Q1 2015 Hellenic Petroleum SA Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0800 IT Business, consumer confidence May 0830 GB GDP 2nd release Q1 0900 EZ Business climate May 1230 US Initial jobless claims w/e 1400 US Pending home sales Apr > Asian shares drop, dollar hits 13-year high vs yen > Tech, healthcare lead Wall St higher; Nasdaq hits record > Nikkei rises for 10th day as weak yen lifts exporters > Long-dated yields dip on month-end buying, Greece fears > Dollar hits highest vs yen since 2002, Aussie sags > Gold hovers near 2-week low on firm dollar, US rate outlook > London copper edges off 1-month lows as dollar drops > Oil prices edge up ahead of US inventories data (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)