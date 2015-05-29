European Factors to Watch-Shares seen inching up at the open

(Adds company news)

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - European shares were indicated to inch higher at the open on Friday, keeping within their recent range, as investors awaited developments in Greek debt talks amid mixed signals from the parties involved.

At 0623 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE indexes were up between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 is down 0.8 percent for the week so far, which has been marked by uncertainty surrounding Greece’s negotiations with its international lenders.

Greece’s government intends to reach an agreement on a cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday, its spokesman said on Thursday, even as euro zone officials suggested a deal was far from imminent and the head of the International Monetary Fund was quoted as saying the country could fall out of the bloc.

Investors were also awaiting economic data from the euro zone and the United States as they tried to gauge the pace of an uneven global economic recovery and the timing of any future rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Lending and money supply figures for the currency club were set to be published at 0800 GMT, followed by the final Italian GDP reading for the first quarter an hour later.

U.S. economic output and inflation data was set to come out at 1230 GMT, followed by the U.S. Chicago PMI and University of Michigan sentiment at 1345 and 1400, respectively.

COMPANY NEWS

SOCIETE GENERALE, SWISS BANKS

Societe Generale Private Banking (Lugano-Svizzera), MediBank AG, LBBW (Schweiz) AG, and Scobag Privatbank AG cut deals with the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the DOJ said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Labour representatives at Deutsche Bank’s Frankfurt headquarters called on Thursday for the resignation of co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain as Germany’s largest lender prepares to slash jobs.

TSB BANKING GROUP

The bank extended the Sabadell offer timetable as approval process continued. The latest date on which the offer may become or be declared unconditional in all respects will be July 7, 2015.

ASTRAZENECA

The drugmaker will collaborate with Lilly on immuno-oncology combination clinical trial in solid tumours.

UK RETAILERS

Tesco’s book-keeping scandal has prompted Britain’s Financial Reporting Council to turn a spotlight on annual reports in the retail sector. The regulator has already opened a probe into Tesco’s accounts, and it said on Friday that scrutiny of sample audits in the coming year will focus in particular on the food, drinks and retail sector.

IAG

Ireland’s parliament approved the sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus to IAG on Thursday, clearing a hurdle for the takeover of the airline and limiting political damage for the government.

NESTLE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked manufacturers of dermal fillers, which includes Galderma, unit of Nestle SA, to update their labeling to reflect the possible risk of serious injuries caused by unintentional injection of the fillers into the blood vessels in the face.

EURAZEO

French car rental business Europcar, which investment group Eurazeo plans to list on the stock exchange next month, raised its full-year profit target as it announced a debt refinancing at better conditions than it had expected.

VIVENDI, TELECOM ITALIA

Argentina has given a green light to the break-up of the Telco investor group owning 22.4 percent of Telecom Italia, paving the way for France’s Vivendi to become the biggest shareholder in the Italian phone group.

TELECOMS

Draft European Union proposals limiting how telecom operators manage the traffic on their networks will not make welcome reading for firms in the industry as they look to prioritise and earn potentially vast income from some types of data.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

U.S. telecoms regulators are leaning toward rejecting a T-Mobile US Inc request that more airwaves be set aside for smaller wireless companies like itself to bid on during a government auction next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

BMW

The German automaker is recalling 420,661 U.S. vehicles due to issues involving Takata Corp 7312.t air bags, U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday.

RWE

Hungary’s government has signed a letter of intent to buy electricity units and a further stake in Matrai Eromu, the country’s second biggest power plant, from RWE, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

SIEMENS

Industrial group Siemens has resigned itself to never selling another gas turbine in its home country following Germany’s switch to renewable energy, its chief executive said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda Motor and BMW on Thursday expanded recalls of vehicles with potentially deadly air bags made by Takata Corp 7312.T, after the Japanese manufacturer last week boosted the number of vehicles affected to 53 million globally.

Opel chief Karl-Thomas Neumann ruled out a deal with Fiat but said on Thursday he sees the need to improve volume, scale and utilisation in the auto industry and at his own company.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank has dropped the sale of its Ukrainian unit Pravex-Bank to Centragas Holding because regulators had yet to give their go-ahead for the deal.

ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace said on Thursday the Italian utility was pressing ahead with the sale of its Slovakian power asset Slovenske Elektrarne.

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group said on Thursday it would buy back 515 million euros of a Galp Energia exchangeable bond.

EXOR

The board of the holding company meets on Friday, followed by a conference call. Shareholders also hold their annual general meeting followed by a press conference.

EVONIK

Evonik said it will increase prices for its PMMA molding compounds.

AIRBUS

Strategy chief Marwan Lahoud said analysis of the crashed Airbus A400M black box revealed quality problems in final assembly. Software had been incorrectly installed on the Airbus A400M, Marwan told daily Handelsblatt.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Delta Air Lines President Ed Bastian said he expected Italy’s Alitalia to remain part of a transatlantic joint venture with Delta and Air France-KLM despite its growing ties with new 49 percent shareholder Etihad.

FIRSTGROUP

British transport company FirstGroup is to invest 78 million pounds ($119 million) in 385 new buses, upgrading its fleet in an effort to maintain growth at its UK bus division after a series of setbacks in its rail unit.

