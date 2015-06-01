REFILE-European Factors to Watch-Shares kick off June on high note

(Fixes typo in headline)

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to start June on a positive note on Monday, bouncing back from the previous week’s losses, although main indexes remained stuck in their recent range as uncertainty around Greece persisted.

At 0623 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE indexes were between 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent higher.

Investors were awaiting May manufacturing data from major euro zone countries and the currency bloc as a whole between 0745 GMT and 0800 GMT. Monthly German inflation data, which helped spark a selloff in bonds the month before, was due at 1200 GMT.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst lost two percent in the previous week, which was marked by uncertainty surrounding Greece’s negotiations with its international lenders ahead of a payment deadline for Athens looming this week.

COMPANY NEWS:

TELECITY

U.S. data center company Equinix Inc said on Friday it would buy British peer TelecityGroup in a deal worth 2.35 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) that would also end Telecity’s pursuit of a smaller European rival.

LLOYDS

Britain’s finance ministry said on Monday that it would launch a sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to private retail investors in the next 12 months.

VODAFONE

Bharti Airtel said Vodafone had sold an indirect stake in the company for 12.80 billion rupees.

ADIDAS

Sepp Blatter was re-elected president of Adidas-sponsored FIFA for a fifth term on Friday in an election overshadowed by allegations of rampant corruption in world soccer.

NEL

The Norwegian hydrogen production systems maker said it had bought Danish hydrogen refuelling station company H2 Logic for an enterprise value of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($38.57 million), of which 100 million crowns is in cash and the rest in new NEL shares priced at 1.35 crowns each.

The combinantion of the two makes NEL a leading supplier of filling stations for vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The company has secured underwriting commitments for a directed share issue of 70 million crowns. NEL shares closed at 1.36 crowns in Oslo on Friday.

For more on the company click on

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

The airline’s low cost division Eurowings will be headquartered in Austria, Lufthansa’s Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told newspaper Die Presse.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AXEL SPRINGER

Axel Springer is “very unlikely” to buy Deutsche Telekom’s web portal business T-Online, Springer Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner told Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday.

RWE

RWE is open to talks with the German government about setting up a public foundation to fund the planned decommissioning of the country’s nuclear plants, RWE’s CFO was quoted saying by daily Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH

The German real estate company reported first-quarter Funds From Operations (FFO) of 115.7 million euros including Gagfah and said it expected synergies from the acquisition of 130 million euros by the end of 2017.

TELECOM ITALIA, VODAFONE, VIMPELCOM, VIVENDI

Britain’s Vodafone and Vimpelcom’s Italian mobile phone unit Wind have signed a letter of intent with shareholders of broadband firm Metroweb to build a fibre-optic network in Italy, the companies said on Friday.

The board of state lender CDP gave the go ahead last week to put forward an offer to take over the whole of Metroweb, La Repubblica said on Saturday. CDP, whose FSI fund is one of the key shareholders in Metroweb, declined to comment.

The chairman of Vivendi Vincent Bollore, who will soon take up 8.3 percent of the voting rights at Telecom, will be in Rome next week to meet members of the government and others including the CEO of Mediobanca in which he is the No. 2 shareholder, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

An email sent by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief Sergio Marchionne to General Motors about a possible merger was not the only such conversation FCA has had with other industry players, Fiat chairman John Elkann said on Friday.

Elkann said the Agnelli family “will not be an impediment” to a good merger deal for Fiat and that if there was a good merger opportunity, Agnelli holding Exor would look at possible dilution of its stake “in a rational way”.

ENI

Libya’s western El Feel oilfield is still closed due to a strike by security guards over salary payments, a field engineer said on Saturday. The field is co-run by state oil firm NOC and Eni.

Eni said on Sunday an audit conducted by an independent U.S. law firm into a case involving alleged corruption relating to a big Nigerian oil deal had found no evidence of illegal conduct.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The president of the Cassa Risparmio Firenze foundation Umberto Tombari told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday his foundation was not interested in investing in Monte Paschi. He also said it had not started to think about whether it might invest in Italy’s cooperative banking sector.

BANCO POPOLARE

The Milan regional tax commission has upheld claims by Italy’s inland revenue worth 170.5 million euros - 56.8 million euros worth of tax surcharge and a penalty of 113.7 million euros. The lender said it would appeal to Italy’s supreme court.

SAIPEM

The oil contractor will start work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project it was recently awarded in the next few days, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

MONDADORI

The publisher has received an offer from radio Rtl 102.5, controlled by Lorenzo Surace, to buy its Radio 101 asset for some 35-40 million euros with a decision due on June 30, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

HERA

Moody’s said on Friday it had moved its outlook on the multiutility to stable from negative to reflect its diversified asset base. It confirmed its Baa1 rating.

INTERBANCA, GE CAPITAL

Private equity groups like Apollo, Cerberus, Lonestar, KKR, Oaktree and Blackstone should take part in the race to buy Interbanca from GE Capital, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

CARLO TASSARA, PZU, ALLIOR BANK Polish top insurer PZU said on Saturday it had agreed to buy 25 percent of mid-tier lender Allior Bank from Carlo Tassara for 1.63 billion zlotys, or PLN 89.25/share.

WPP

British-based advertising company WPP Plc may face opposition from its shareholders at its annual meeting on June 9 over Chief Executive Martin Sorrell’s 43 million sterling 2014 compensation, the Financial Times reported.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The real estate firm reiterated its 2015 outlook for growth of its FFO of at least 10 percent.

EDF

The French utility is asking the government for an annual increase of 2.5 percent in regulated electricity prices over three years, a newspaper said on Sunday, ahead of a critical meeting for France’s nuclear industry.

AIRBUS

Airbus could announce “several hundred” airplane orders at the June 15-21 Paris Airshow, Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group, said on Saturday.

AIR FRANCE

Air France faces its second safety investigation in as many weeks after pilots were forced to recover in mid-takeoff after entering the wrong data into the computer of a cargo jet, airline and safety officials said.

HOLCIM, LAFARGE

Holcim said it is launching the public exchange offer for all Lafarge shares at an exchange ratio of 9 Holcim shares for 10 Lafarge shares, following the clearance from the Autorite des Marches Financiers on May 28.

ROCHE

Roche said its investigational cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab was shown to shrink tumours in two-thirds of people with the most common type of lung cancer when combined with chemotherapy, in a Phase 1b study.

Roche said it will present updated data from a Phase Ia study in people with previously treated, metastatic urothelial bladder cancer showing investigational cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab shrank tumours in 50 percent of people whose cancer expressed high levels of programmed death ligand-1, or PD-L1.

Roche said its Perjeta regimen helped people with HER2-positive early breast cancer live longer without their disease returning or getting worse compared to Herceptin and chemotherapy.

Roche said phase III study shows Avastin drug improves survival in patients with mesothelioma, a type of thoracic cancer, which will be presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0730 CH Manufacturing PMI May

0745 IT Manufacturing PMI May

0750 FR Manufacturing PMI May

0755 DE Manufacturing PMI May

0800 EZ Manufacturing PMI May

0830 GB Manufacturing PMI May

1200 DE CPI Prelim May

1230 US Core PCE Apr

1400 US Construction spending Apr

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI May

