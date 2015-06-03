FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on June 3
June 3, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on June 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 to open flat on Wednesday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.9 percent in the previous session.

MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0750 FR Markit Svcs PMI

0755 DE Markit Svcs PMI

0800 EZ Markit Svcs PMI

0830 GB Markit/CIPS Svcs PMI

0900 EZ Retail Sales

1100 US Mortgage market Index

1145 EZ ECB Rate

1215 US ADP National Employment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia stocks subdued, euro stands tall > Wall St ends down; utilities fall as bond yields jump > Nikkei steps back on profit-taking after long rally > Yields hit 2-week peaks in line with Europe gains; focus on US jobs > Dollar mauled as euro leads vicious short squeeze > Gold under pressure despite softer dollar as fund outflows weigh > METALS-London copper little changed amid China growth questions > Oil prices drop as oversupply weighs on markets

Reporting by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
