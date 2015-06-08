FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-FTSE set to edge up, DAX seen lower
June 8, 2015

European Factors to Watch-FTSE set to edge up, DAX seen lower

Reuters Staff

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening mixed on Monday, with shares in Deutsche Bank in focus after Germany’s largest lender named a new chief executive.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 8-15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen falling by 11 to 27 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower, while France’s CAC was seen opening unchanged to down by 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower.

Deutsche Bank purged its leadership on Sunday, appointing Briton John Cryan as chief executive to replace Anshu Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to reorganise the bank.

Deutsche Bank has struggled to restore an image tarnished by a raft of regulatory and legal problems which include probes into alleged manipulation of benchmark interest rates, mis-selling of derivatives, tax evasion and money laundering.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

