European Factors to Watch-Shares seen tracking U.S. shares lower

(Adds company news) LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - European stocks were set to fall for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, tracking a drop in Asian and U.S. shares as investors mulled the prospect of a U.S. interest rate rise as early as September. At 0607 GMT, futures on Britain's FTSE 100, the Eurostoxx 50 , France's CAC and Germany's DAX were down 0.6 to 0.2 percent. U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Dow Jones dropping into negative territory for 2015. Investors have grown more nervous about the timing of the Federal Reserve's first rate hike in nearly a decade following stronger-than-expected May jobs data released on Friday, and there is speculation of a rate hike in September, sooner than some expected. "If the Greek saga at home wasn't enough to trouble traders, US markets are continuing to shudder at the thought of a looming Fed rate hike," Jonathan Sudaria, trader at London Capital Group, said in a note. Investors were also concerned about the ongoing negotiations between Greece and its international creditors. Greece proclaimed a new willingness to compromise with the EU and IMF on Monday, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that time was running out for a reform-for-aid deal to keep the country in the euro. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 ended 0.9 percent lower on Monday, dropping to a one-month low. The index has fallen for 5 straight sessions, and is just 0.6 percent above setting a new 3-1/2 month low. Banks could come into focus on Tuesday after HSBC said it would cut almost 50,000 jobs from its payroll, take an axe to its investment bank and shrink its risk weighted assets by $290 billion in an effort to improve its sluggish performance. COMPANY NEWS BASF The company said it would sell its global paper hydrous kaolin business to Imerys. DEUTSCHE BANK Trade union Verdi welcomed a leadership change at Germany's biggest lender, with a spokesman for Verdi telling Stuttgarter Zeitung that Deutsche's new Chief Executive John Cryan has excellent insights into the strategy for the coming years. Separately, a former Deutsche Bank broker convicted in what prosecutors called the largest criminal tax fraud in history won a new trial on Monday after a U.S. appeals court concluded that a woman who lied to get on the jury had irreparably tainted the verdict. DEUTSCHE POST Workers at Deutsche Post continue a strike that started on Monday. Chief Executive Frank Appel tells daily Bild he is prepared to resume negotiations with trade union Verdi. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM The New York Post reports that Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges is not very interested in merging T-Mobile US with Dish Network. HENKEL Henkel and Coty Inc, both of which have personal care and cosmetics businesses, made binding offers to buy separate parts of Procter & Gamble Co's beauty businesses worth up to a total of $12 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. LUFTHANSA Airlines have $3.7 billion of cash from ticket sales trapped in Venezuela because of currency controls in the South American country, the International Air Transport Association said on Monday. Separately, Air France-KLM said it was considering following a move by Lufthansa to levy a charge on tickets booked via third parties as a way of increasing its per-ticket earnings. SIEMENS The industrial group aims to strike an agreement over job cuts with organised labour this summer, the company's head of personnel, Janina Kugel, was cited a saying by newspaper Handelsblatt. NOVARTIS Novartis is well placed in the hot field of cancer immunotherapy, despite being behind rivals in developing immune system-boosting drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors, a top executive at the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. For more, click on AIRBUS The German government has decided to buy the MEADS missile defense system built by European defense group MBDA and Lockheed Martin Corp, instead of the Patriot system built by Raytheon Co, a German government source said late Monday, confirming reports in German and U.S. media. Separately, the chief executive of Airbus said some potential customers were more seriously studying its A380 super jumbo than before. HSBC HSBC will cut almost 50,000 jobs from its payroll, take an axe to its investment bank and shrink its risk weighted assets by $290 billion in an effort to improve its sluggish performance, Europe's biggest bank said on Tuesday. TESCO British retailer Tesco Plc has invited at least six firms including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group to bid for its South Korean unit Homeplus, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. EXOR Exor sent letter to PartnerRe preferred shareholders on Monday as part of an ongoing process to make sure all the reinsurer's shareholders have the information needed on its future. ENI The oil major said on Monday former Saipem CEO Umberto Vergine had been appointed as head of its midstream oil and gas division. Eni CEO speaks on energy at a conference in Milan (0900 GMT) SACYR The builder said it had agreed to sell property management company Testa to Merlin Properties for 1.79 billion euros ($2 billion). ACS The construction group announced it had won a contract to build and run a light metro line in Toronto over 30 years, acting as a part of a consortium. Local media, citing company sources, reported the contract is worth 4 billion euros. SANOFI The drugmaker said it was on track to resubmit an application for authorisation of its lixisenatide drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the third quarter. AIR FRANCE-KLM The airline is considering following a move by Lufthansa to levy a charge on tickets booked via third parties as a way of increasing its per-ticket earnings, the airline's chief executive said. TOTAL The oil company said normal operations had been restored to the company's 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery by late on Monday morning following a malfunction on Sunday that affected the plant's three sulfur recovery units. JCDECAUX The outdoor advertising company said it won a five-year bus ad contract in Hong Kong starting on July 1. The contracts cover 1,640 buses. NEOPOST The company said first-quarter revenue rose 11 percent to 286 million euros and confirmed its full-year revenue target. ADP, VINCI A consortium of Paris airports operator ADP, Vinci and Italy's Astaldi signed a deal to run Santiago's international airport for the next 20 years and build a new terminal. RTL GROUP The broadcaster is creating a team to expand its online video business, especially in North America, responding to a change in viewing habits away from traditional broadcasting to the Internet. SKY DEUTSCHLAND Sky Plc said it would pay minority shareholders of Sky Deutschland 6.68 euros per share in a squeeze-out. UBS The Swiss bank said it expects its asset transfer to UBS Switzerland from UBS AG to become effective on June 14. For more, click on WASHTEC The company raised its full-year guidance, saying it now aimed for a revenue increase of more than 5 percent, excluding currency effects. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0545 CH Unemployment 0645 FR Budget Balance 0715 CH CPI 0830 GB Trade Balance 0900 EZ GDP Revised 1255 US Redbook 1400 US Wholesale Inventories