FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch on June 17
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on June 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 13 to 17 points higher, or as much as 0.25 percent,
Germany's DAX to gain 33 to 39 points, or as much as 0.35 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to rise 11 to 12 points, or as much as 0.25 percent, on
Wednesday.
    
    MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
    0830 GB BoE MPC Vote 
    0830 GB ILO Unemployment Rate
    0900 EZ Inflation Final 
    1100 US Mortgage Market Index 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: 
                                            LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                                2,096.29      0.57 %        11.86
 NIKKEI                                 20206.76     -0.26 %       -51.18
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                          479.32      0.56 %         2.67
 EUR/USD                                  1.1257       0.1 %       0.0011
 USD/JPY                                  123.52      0.15 %       0.1800
 10-YR US TSY                              2.306          --        -0.01
 YLD                                                          
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.791          --        -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,179.27     -0.18 %       -$2.18
 US CRUDE                                 $60.04      0.12 %         0.07
  > Asia stocks tread water, China sinks, all eyes on Fed 
  > Wall St up with eyes on Greece, Fed; M&A supports 
  > Nikkei falls in choppy trade, investors wary ahead of Fed 
  > Yields fall on Greek debt concerns, before Fed announcement 
  > Euro on defensive on Greece default fears, dollar upbeat ahead of Fed 
  > Gold under pressure as investors await Fed for US rate outlook 
  > Copper climbs off 3-mth lows as Greece worries simmer 
  > Oil prices stable as strong fuel demand meets high production 

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.