European Factors to Watch on June 17

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 13 to 17 points higher, or as much as 0.25 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 33 to 39 points, or as much as 0.35 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 11 to 12 points, or as much as 0.25 percent, on Wednesday. MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0830 GB BoE MPC Vote 0830 GB ILO Unemployment Rate 0900 EZ Inflation Final 1100 US Mortgage Market Index ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,096.29 0.57 % 11.86 NIKKEI 20206.76 -0.26 % -51.18 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.32 0.56 % 2.67 EUR/USD 1.1257 0.1 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 123.52 0.15 % 0.1800 10-YR US TSY 2.306 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.791 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,179.27 -0.18 % -$2.18 US CRUDE $60.04 0.12 % 0.07 > Asia stocks tread water, China sinks, all eyes on Fed > Wall St up with eyes on Greece, Fed; M&A supports > Nikkei falls in choppy trade, investors wary ahead of Fed > Yields fall on Greek debt concerns, before Fed announcement > Euro on defensive on Greece default fears, dollar upbeat ahead of Fed > Gold under pressure as investors await Fed for US rate outlook > Copper climbs off 3-mth lows as Greece worries simmer > Oil prices stable as strong fuel demand meets high production (Reporting by Atul Prakash)