European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher, focus on Fed
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher, focus on Fed

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
    LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - European shares headed for a higher open on
Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors focusing on
the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting for hints about the timing of a rate hike and
on lingering Greek debt negotiations.    
    The Fed statement is due at 1800 GMT, followed by Chair Janet Yellen's news
conference half an hour later where analysts expect that she will focus on signs
the economy is recovering after a bumpy start to the year.
    In Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused its creditors of trying to
"humiliate" Greeks with more cuts as he defied a growing drumbeat of warnings
that Europe was preparing for his country to leave the euro.
    Greece is set to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) debt repayment
to the International Monetary Fund on June 30 unless it receives fresh funds by
then, possibly driving it towards the exit of the euro zone. 
    Futures for the Euro Stoxx 50 index, Britain's FTSE 100,
Frances CAC and Germany's DAX were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher by
0647 GMT.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.6 percent higher
in the previous session, having earlier hit its lowest level since mid-February.
U.S. shares closed 0.5 to 0.6 percent stronger on Tuesday, helped by merger
activity. 
        
    COMPANY NEWS
        
    CARREFOUR 
    Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz has raised his stake in Carrefour 
Brazil to 12 percent from 10 percent, a Paris-based spokesman for Peninsula
Participações, the investment vehicle managing Diniz's fortune said on Tuesday.
    The investment was made in association with Singapore sovereign fund GIC
through a new investment fund named Peninsula Fundo II. 
      
    VIVENDI 
    French media group Vivendi plans to increase its stake in Telecom Italia
 to between 10 and 15 percent, cementing influence over the group once
its current big shareholders exit, said people familiar with the matter. The
proposal is still under discussion internally and would need to be ratified by
the Vivendi board. Vivendi and Telecom Italia declined to comment.
 
    
    OLD MUTUAL 
    OM Asset Management prices an underwritten public offering of 13,300,000 of
its ordinary shares at a public offering price of $17.50 per share. Old Mutual
has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional
1,995,000 shares at the public offering price, less an underwriting discount.
 
    
    ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 
    Russian gas company Gazprom may offer up to 49 percent in its
Baltic LNG project to a strategic partner and the most likely candidates are
Royal Dutch Shell or a consortium of Japanese firms, Russia's Kommersant
newspaper said on Wednesday. 
    
    AIRBUS 
    The boom in commercial plane orders of recent years appears to be giving way
to a more sustainable pace of demand at the 2015 Paris air show, with jetmakers
increasingly focused on lifting production to meet their record backlog of
sales. 
    
    REMY COINTREAU 
    The company said it would raise its dividend after its annual operating
profit improved by 13.5 percent, helped by cost controls, improving demand in
China and good sales of higher-priced spirits in the United States.
 
    
    CONTINENTAL 
    The automotive supplier will cut a "substantial" number of jobs at its
Gifhorn plant, board member Frank Jourdan told Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung.
            
    ALCATEL 
    Alcatel-Lucent Chief Executive Michel Combes said that the timing of his
departure from the telecom equipment maker, which is being taken over by Nokia
, has not yet been set, refuting a media report that put it in
mid-July. 
    
    UBS 
    South Korea's anti-trust agency chief said the agency is looking into
whether the activities of six global banks, including UBS, that were recently
fined nearly $6 billion in a U.S. and European forex probe had affected South
Korean companies. For more click on 
    
    REXAM 
    European Union market competition regulators are set to decide by July 20
whether to approve the 4.4 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) merger deal between Ball
Corp and Rexam, the world's two largest makers of drinks cans.
 
    
    NESTLE 
    The Swiss food and drinks company is cutting 15 percent of its workforce in
21 African countries because it says it overestimated the rise of the middle
class, the Financial Times reported. For more click on 
    
    E.ON 
    Brazilian power producer Eneva SA, controlled by E.ON and fallen
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Tuesday it failed to meet a debt payment
on June 15 after one of its creditors refused to postpone the maturity date.
 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN 
    Audi's engine development chief is leaving the company just as the luxury
brand is pushing into electric cars and faces growing competition from its
German peer Mercedes-Benz. 
    
    LINDE 
    The industrial gases group is in "intensive discussions" with the Chinese
government to enter the healthcare gases sector in the world's second-biggest
economy and will make the move "as soon as the system allows it".
    
     
    The boom in commercial plane orders of recent years appears to be giving way
to a more sustainable pace of demand at the 2015 Paris air show, with jetmakers
increasingly focused on lifting production to meet their record backlog of
sales. 
    
    METRO 
    Credit rating agency Moody's said Metro's decision to sell its Kaufhof
department store chain was credit positive as it would reduce net debt by around
2.7 billion euros ($3.04 billion). 
    
    GLAXOSMITHKLINE 
    British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is investing $95 million to create a new
U.S. research institute led by a top genomics professor to investigate how a
cell's operating system works. 
    
    TESCO 
    Any buyer of Tesco's $6 billion South Korea unit will need a strategy to
boost returns in a lethargic and saturated market for traditional retailers,
likely involving real estate sales and a greater focus on Internet shopping.
 
   
    MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
    0830 GB BoE MPC Vote 
    0830 GB ILO Unemployment Rate
    0900 EZ Inflation Final 
    1100 US Mortgage Market Index 
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: 
                                            LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
 S&P 500                                2,096.29      0.57 %        11.86
 NIKKEI                                 20206.76     -0.26 %       -51.18
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                          479.32      0.56 %         2.67
 EUR/USD                                  1.1257       0.1 %       0.0011
 USD/JPY                                  123.52      0.15 %       0.1800
 10-YR US TSY                              2.306          --        -0.01
 YLD                                                          
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.791          --        -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,179.27     -0.18 %       -$2.18
 US CRUDE                                 $60.04      0.12 %         0.07
  > Asia stocks tread water, China sinks, all eyes on Fed 
  > Wall St up with eyes on Greece, Fed; M&A supports 
  > Nikkei falls in choppy trade, investors wary ahead of Fed 
  > Yields fall on Greek debt concerns, before Fed announcement 
  > Euro on defensive on Greece default fears, dollar upbeat ahead of Fed 
  > Gold under pressure as investors await Fed for US rate outlook 
  > Copper climbs off 3-mth lows as Greece worries simmer 
  > Oil prices stable as strong fuel demand meets high production 

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.