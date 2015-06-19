FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, Greece still concern
#Market News
June 19, 2015

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, Greece still concern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - European shares were seen opening higher on Friday, buoyed by a rally on Wall Street overnight although persistent concerns over Greece’s debt crisis may keep a lid on the progress of the region’s stock markets.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 4-7 points, or 0.1 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen up by 27-38 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent higher, while France’s CAC 40 was seen up by 2-4 points, representing a possible 0.1 percent gain on the CAC.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.

Athens’ benchmark ATG index touched three-year lows on Thursday, before recovering slightly to stand 0.4 percent higher at the close.

Danish stocks could also come into focus after Danish voters ousted Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt in an election on Thursday and handed power to an opposition centre-right alliance including huge gains for a eurosceptic, anti-immigrant party. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after Fed vote, China, Greece eyed > US STOCKS-Nasdaq at record as Wall St runs on strong data; Greece eyed > Nikkei rebounds from 1-month low; BOJ awaited > TREASURIES-Yields rise, curve steepens as economy gains strength > FOREX-Dollar set for third weekly loss, tame inflation clouds outlook > PRECIOUS-Gold firm near $1,200 on dovish Fed, set for 2nd weekly jump > METALS-London copper set for 5th weekly drop, more losses seen > Oil little changed, held down by demand outlook, shale output forecast (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
