European Factors to Watch-Stocks seen sharply lower as Greece crisis worsens
June 29, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Stocks seen sharply lower as Greece crisis worsens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - European stocks were expected to slump at the open on Monday, after Greece closed its banks and imposed capital controls to check the growing strains on its crippled financial system, bringing the prospect of being forced out of the euro into plain sight.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 178-200 points, or 2.6-3 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen opening down by 408-442 points, or 3.6-3.9 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was seen opening down by 169-184 points, or 3.3-3.6 percent lower. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks slide on looming Greece default > US STOCKS-Stock futures slump as Greek crisis worsens > Nikkei slides to 1-week low as Greek crisis batters global markets > TREASURIES-Long-dated yields hit nearly 9-month high > FOREX-Euro sharply down as Greece crisis deepens, default looms > PRECIOUS-Gold gets safe-haven boost on Greek fears, equities slump > METALS-London copper inches up, but gains seen short-lived > Oil prices fall after Greece imposes capital controls (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

