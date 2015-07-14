FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Tuesday July 14
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Tuesday July 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open between 1 point lower and 4 points higher, or roughly flat,
Germany's DAX to open up 10 to 11 points, or up 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open flat to 2 points lower.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
    
 Chocoladefabriken Lindt &                       Half Year 2015
 Spruengli AG                                    Chocoladefabriken Lindt &
                                                 Spruengli AG Corporate
                                                 Sales Release
 Firstgroup PLC                                  Q1 2015 FirstGroup PLC
                                                 Trading Statement Release
 Carillion PLC                                   Q2 2015 Carillion PLC
                                                 Interim Management
                                                 Statement Release
 Dragon Oil PLC                                  Dragon Oil PLC Trading
                                                 Statement Release
 Kuehne und Nagel                                Q2 2015 Kuehne und Nagel
 International AG                                International AG Earnings
                                                 Release
 Skandinaviska Enskilda                          Q2 2015 Skandinaviska
 Banken AB                                       Enskilda Banken AB Earnings
                                                 Release
 Gjensidige Forsikring ASA                       Q2 2015 Gjensidige
                                                 Forsikring ASA Earnings
                                                 Release
 Michael Page International                      Q2 2015 Michael Page
 PLC                                             International PLC Trading
                                                 Statement Release
 JM AB                                           Q2 2015 JM AB Earnings
                                                 Release
 
    
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0600    DE    CPI, HICP
    0715    CH    Producer/Import Price
    0800    IT    Consumer Prices, CPI
    0830    GB    CPI, RPI, PPI
    0900    DE    ZEW survey
    0900    EZ    Industrial production
    1230    US    Import/Export prices, Retail sales
    1255    US    Redbook
    1400    US    Business Inventories
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT: 
    
    
                                             LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                                 2,099.60   1.11 %     22.98
 NIKKEI                                  20337.46   1.23 %    247.69
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                           460.79   0.02 %      0.09
 EUR/USD                                      1.1  -0.02 %   -0.0002
 USD/JPY                                   123.29  -0.11 %   -0.1300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                           2.432       --      0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                             0.850       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                              $1,155.20  -0.21 %    -$2.40
 US CRUDE                                  $51.49  -1.36 %     -0.71
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares up as Greek deal gets cautious nod    
  > US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on Greek deal; tech stocks jump        
  > Nikkei climbs to 1-1/2-week high after Greece debt deal            
  > TREASURIES-Yields rise on Greek deal, corporate bond sale weighs    
  > FOREX-Dollar up with Greece off centre stage, safe-haven yen sags    
  > PRECIOUS-Gold drops as focus shifts to looming U.S. rate hike         
  > METALS-Copper holds steady after Greece deal, nickel sinks        
  > Oil prices fall as Iran nuclear deal looks imminent            
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.