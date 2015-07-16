FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up as Greece approves bailout plan
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up as Greece approves bailout plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - European shares were expected to open higher on Thursday after the Greek parliament passed sweeping austerity measures demanded by its lenders to open talks on a new multibillion-euro bailout package to keep Greece in the euro.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open about 28 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, Germany’s DAX to gain around 91 points, or 0.8 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to rise 41 points, or 0.8 percent, on Thursday.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Anglo American Production Report

Q1 2015 Experian Trading Statement

Full Year 2014 Sports Direct International Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Swedbank AB Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Investor AB Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Carrefour SA Corporate Sales Release

Q2 2015 Elisa Oyj Earnings Release

Preliminary 2014/15 Dixons Carphone PLC Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Nordea Bank AB Earnings Release

Q2 2015 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Release

U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Q2 2015 Citigroup

Q2 2015 eBay

Q2 2015 Google

Q2 2015 Goldman Sachs Group

Q2 2015 Mattel

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0900 EZ Inflation

1145 EZ ECB Rate

1230 US Initial Jobless Claims

1400 US Philly Fed Business ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares tip-toe higher as China stocks rise > Wall Street edges lower as energy weighs > Nikkei rises to 2-week high as Yellen maintains outlook on U.S. rates > Prices rally on global growth concerns > Euro slips after Greece approves bailout plan, dollar buoyed by Yellen > Gold holds near 4-month low as U.S. rate hike looms > London copper ticks up in thin trade; dollar revival caps gains > Oil prices rise after U.S. stock draw, but outlook still bearish

Reporting by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.