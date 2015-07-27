European Factors to Watch on July 27

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open around 20 points lower, or 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX to open around 40 points lower, or 0.4 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open around 15 points lower, or 0.3 percent.

UBS

The Swiss bank posted on Monday a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter net profit as it released results one day early following a newspaper report on the figures.

SYNGENTA

The Swiss pesticides maker’s chief executive Michael Mack reiterated his opposition to a takeover by Monsanto MON.N in an interview published in the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss bank said on Monday that first-half net profit rose nearly 24 percent on a rise on trading and in commissions and fees.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asian shares broadly softer as Fed looms > Wall St slides to end rough week on macro, earnings concerns > Japan stocks hit by Wall Street drop, concerns about global slowdown > Prices inch higher as U.S. new-home sales fall > FOREX-Dollar flags vs euro and yen, commodities and Fed in focus > Gold holds above 5-1/2-year low, but more weakness seen > London copper languishes near 6-year low on demand concerns > Oil prices fall on oversupply worries; investors look to Fed meeting