European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, helped by a slight stabilisation in the hard-hit Chinese stock market while many investors were also expected to refrain from taking big positions ahead of a policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open up by 24-25 points, or 0.4 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was expected to open up by 22-23 points, or 0.2 percent higher, while France’s CAC 40 was seen up by 11-13 points, or 0.3 percent higher.

Asian shares were mostly higher on expectations that China could stem the rout in its markets without damage to its economy, while the Fed ends a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday with markets divided on whether it will take a hawkish or dovish stance, while some suspect it might chose to do neither. No move on rates is expected this week.

In recent congressional testimony, Fed Chair Janet Yellen neither ruled out a September hike nor guided the market towards thinking it was a done deal.

European shares had rebounded on Tuesday, with a key equity index ending a five-day losing streak, after some strong company results and corporate takeover activity lifted the region's stock markets.