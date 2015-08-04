FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker at open
August 4, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen edging back slightly at the open on Tuesday, with commodity shares under pressure from a recent drop in oil prices and concerns over China, which is the world’s biggest metals consumer.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 25-30 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen opening down by 30-39 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was expected to open down by 20 points, or 0.4 percent lower.

European equities had risen on Monday, shrugging off a slump in the Greek stock market which re-opened after a five-week shutdown, as some strong corporate results supported the broader market.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares shake off losses, oil firms > US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St lower as oil tumbles > Nikkei edges down on China manufacturing data, Apple suppliers underperform > TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields slide on ISM data, inflation outlook > FOREX-Aussie lifted after RBA tones down, commodity currencies pressured > PRECIOUS-Gold closes in on 5-1/2-year low as US rate worries weigh > METALS-London copper struggles near six-year lows on growth concerns > Oil prices edge up after 5 pct fall, but outlook weak

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

