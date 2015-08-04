European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall, commodity stocks under pressure

(Adds futures prices, company news)

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - European equity futures fell on Tuesday, with commodity shares under pressure from a recent drop in oil prices and lingering concerns over the state of the economy in China, which is the world’s biggest metals consumer.

The euro zone’s Euro STOXX 50 futures contract fell 0.4 percent. Germany’s DAX futures and France’s CAC futures both fell 0.3 percent, as did those for Britain’s FTSE futures.

European equities had risen on Monday, shrugging off a slump in the Greek stock market which re-opened after a five-week shutdown, as some strong corporate results supported the broader market.

There were some more decent earnings on Tuesday, with insurer AXA posting higher net profits, while fashion company Hugo Boss reported second-quarter sales that rose more than expected.

However, BMW AG’s second quarter operating profit eased 3 percent on slowing China sales, leading the carmaker to caution that while it still expects new records for sales and pretax profit in the full year, earnings momentum was slowing.

COMPANY NEWS:

AXA :

AXA, Europe’s second-largest insurer, posted a 2 percent increase in net income as a fall in the value of financial assets reduced the benefit of a weak euro on its earnings.

AXEL SPRINGER :

Germany’s biggest news publisher Axel Springer on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter core profit as its continued to expand its digital activities, offsetting a decline in its classic printing business.

BMW :

BP :

British oil major BP has halted its deepwater exploration activities off Uruguay as it prioritizes lower-risk projects at a time of low international prices, an official at Uruguay’s state-owned oil company Ancap said on Monday.

CREDIT AGRICOLE :

Credit Agricole’s new chief executive made his mark on Tuesday with a management reshuffle, as the bank nears a settlement with U.S. authorities over possible sanctions breaches.

DSV :

Danish freight forwarder DSV posted a bigger-than-expected rise in second quarter operating profit before special items on Tuesday, helped by a positive growth trend in all business units, and lifted its full-year outlook.

EVONIK :

German diversified chemicals maker Evonik lifted its 2015 profit guidance for the second time, helped by a strong animal feed ingredients business.

EXOR :

Investment group Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler , said on Monday it had signed a deal to buy PartnerRe for $6.9 billion, trumping a rival bid from Axis Capital and ending a prolonged battle for the reinsurer.

GLENCORE :

Glencore has begun a business rescue process at its South African coal unit due to “unsustainable financial hardship” in supply agreements with power utility Eskom, the company said on Tuesday.

HUGO BOSS :

German fashion house Hugo Boss reported second-quarter sales that rose more than expected due to a rebound in Europe and last year’s relaunch of its website.

MEGGITT :

British engineering components firm Meggitt reported a 6 percent rise in half-year profit and said it was on track to deliver revenue growth in line with its guidance as higher military spending offset declines in its energy markets.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND :

The UK government sold a 2.1 billion pound ($3.3 billion) stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) at 330 pence per share, kicking off the disposal of its holding seven years after bailing out the bank.

SMITHS GROUP :

The Financial Times reported that U.S. activist hedge fund ValueAct had taken a stake in British engineering company Smiths Group.