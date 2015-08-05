FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch- Shares to edge slightly higher
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch- Shares to edge slightly higher

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) -    European stocks were seen edging slightly
higher on Wednesday, with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100
 to open 6-8 points or 0.1 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open
13-14 points or 0.1 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 2-3
points or as much as 0.1 percent up.
    
    SOCIETE GENERALE 
    The French bank targeted a slightly bigger cushion of capital and higher
cost savings as it reported better-than-expected earnings. 
    
 
    AIRBUS GROUP 
    ANA Holdings won the backing of creditors to lead a turnaround of
bankrupt Japanese discount carrier Skymark Airlines, defeating a
rival plan that proposed Delta Air Lines as its sponsor, a participant
at the creditor meeting said. Airbus is Skymark's second-biggest creditor.
  
    
    AIR FRANCE-KLM 
    Air France has withdrawn proposals to pilots aimed at putting the last
touches to its Transform 2015 restructuring scheme, according to a letter seen
by Reuters. 
    
    SYNGENTA 
    Monsanto Co and Syngenta are not holding any deal negotiations at
this time, let alone discussions about a price for Monsanto's proposed takeover
of its Swiss rival, sources familiar with both companies told Reuters on
Tuesday. A CNBC report earlier in the day, citing an unnamed source, said that
at least one major investor, hedge fund manager John Paulson, believes the two
agricultural firms "continue to be in deal talks and aren't far apart on price."
 
    
    UBS 
    A UBS AG branch manager in Puerto Rico warned bank officials that brokers
for the firm had urged customers to engage in improper loan practices, more than
two years before the bank made a $5.2 million settlement over the matter with
the island's financial regulator, according to internal bank correspondence
reviewed by Reuters. 
    
    BOURBON 
    The French oil services company said first-half revenue rose 13 percent to
758.8 million euros. 
    
    VICAT 
    The French construction materials supplier said first-half net income
declined to 34 million euros from 51 million on little-changed revenue of 1.22
billion. 
    
    ALLIANZ 
    Investors pulled $2.5 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management
Co's flagship fund in July, down from $3 billion the previous month, in another
sign Pimco is stabilizing since last fall's departure of longtime star manager
Bill Gross. 
    
    BMW 
    The automaker's supervisory board will look at possible additions to its
range of electric cars in September, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing
unnamed company sources.  
    
    FERROVIAL 
    Spain's Ferrovial FER.MC said its main shareholder had reorganised its stake
in the construction and services company to allow members of the controlling del
Pino family to hold their shares separately. 
    
    TELECOM ITALIA 
    Russia's Vimpelcom and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa are
close to a deal to merge their Italian mobile phone buinesses, sources close to
the deal said, likely to end a price war in Europe's fourth-largest telecoms
market.  
    
    KUKA 
    Full Q2 results due. The industrial robot maker reported preliminary results
on July 29 and raised its 2015 guidance. 
    
    NORMA 
    Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) seen up 34 percent at 40.8 million euros. Poll: 
   
    GRAMMER 
    Full Q2 results due. The company published preliminary results on July 30
and warned its operating profit would drop by around 15 mln eur this year due to
weakness in Brazil and China. 
    
    FUCHS PETROLUB 
    The company acquired Statoil Fuel & Retail Lubricants from Couche-Tard for
73 million euros. 
    
    NOVARTIS 
    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will update the label of
Novartis's multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya, after cases of serious brain
infections were linked with its use. 
  
    BARRY CALLEBAUT 
    German retailer Metro has proposed that Juergen Steinemann,
outgoing chief executive of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, should take
over as chairman from Franz Markus Haniel next year. [ID:nL5N10F3FZ>
    
      
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
 CRDI.MI       UniCredit SpA                      Earnings Releases
 1SLN01AE.BV   Slovnaft as                        Earnings Releases
 RAAG.DE       Rational AG                        Earnings Releases
 YSNG.DE       secunet Security Networks AG       Earnings Releases
 VOES.VI       voestalpine AG                     Earnings Releases
 CARRA.MI      Carraro SpA                        Earnings Releases
 ZILGn.DE      ElringKlinger AG                   Earnings Releases
 GPBN.PA       Bourbon SA                         Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 KU2G.DE       Kuka AG                            Earnings Releases
 MTKr.AT       Metal Constructions of Greece SA   Earnings Releases
 3JR.BB        Sopharma AD Sofia                  Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 MYTr.AT       Mytilineos Holdings SA             Earnings Releases
 ROBRD.BX      BRD Groupe Societe Generale SA     Earnings Releases
 MOLB.BU       MOL Plc                            Earnings Releases
 NLMK.MM       Novolipetsk Steel OAO              Earnings Releases
 MOEX.MM       Moskovskaya Birzha OAO             Earnings Releases
 FXPO.L        Ferrexpo PLC                       Earnings Releases
 INXN.N        Interxion Holding NV               Earnings Releases
 NOEJ.DE       Norma Group SE                     Earnings Releases
 WIX.OQ        Wix.Com Ltd                        Earnings Releases
 SNOW.AS       SnowWorld NV                       Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 LBK.MC        Liberbank SA                       Earnings Releases
 NVA.L         Novae Group PLC                    Earnings Releases
 SPX.L         Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC       Earnings Releases
 UTG.L         Unite Group PLC                    Earnings Releases
 BBA.L         BBA Aviation PLC                   Earnings Releases
 SIA.L         SOCO International PLC             Earnings Releases
 IPO.L         IP Group PLC                       Earnings Releases
 SODA.OQ       Sodastream International Ltd       Earnings Releases
 CSTE.OQ       Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd           Earnings Releases
 SOGN.PA       Societe Generale                   Earnings Releases
 BKOM.PR       Komercni Banka as                  Earnings Releases
 ING.AS        ING Groep NV                       Earnings Releases
 LAT1V.HE      Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj             Earnings Releases
 NN.AS         NN Group NV                        Earnings Releases
 AGES.BR       AGEAS SA                           Earnings Releases
 HNRGn.DE      Hannover Rueck SE                  Earnings Releases
 LUPE.ST       Lundin Petroleum AB                Earnings Releases
               Unibet Group PLC                   Earnings Releases
 LGEN.L        Legal & General Group PLC          Earnings Releases
 HUDN.AS       Hunter Douglas NV                  Earnings Releases
 STAN.L        Standard Chartered PLC             Earnings Releases
 BEIG.DE       Beiersdorf AG                      Earnings Releases
 LSE.L         London Stock Exchange Group PLC    Earnings Releases
 CRA1V.HE      Cramo Oyj                          Earnings Releases
 NESTE.HE      Neste Oyj                          Earnings Releases
 AVOL.N        Avolon Holdings Ltd                Earnings Releases
 SECUb.ST      Securitas AB                       Earnings Releases
 MTEL.BU       Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt     Earnings Releases
 SBMO.AS       SBM Offshore NV                    Earnings Releases
 TENR.MI       Tenaris SA                         Earnings Releases
 JAZZ.OQ       Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC           Earnings Releases
 NSPR.A        InspireMD Inc                      Earnings Releases
 TRNX.OQ       Tornier NV                         Earnings Releases
 AVG.N         AVG Technologies NV                Earnings Releases
 LXFR.N        Luxfer Holdings PLC                Earnings Releases
 CSTM.N        Constellium NV                     Earnings Releases
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)       :
    
    0715 CH CPI
    0745 IT MARKIT PMI
    0750 FR MARKIT PMI
    0755 DE MARKIT PMI
    0800 EZ MARKIT PMI
    0800 IT INDUSTRIAL INPUT
    0830 GB MARKIT PMI
    0900 EZ RETAIL SALES
       
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT: 
    
                                        LAST  PCT CHG  NET CHG   
 S&P 500                            2,093.32  -0.22 %    -4.72   
 NIKKEI                             20669.31   0.73 %   148.95   
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP   <.MIAPJ0000PUS     447.71  -0.36 %    -1.63   
                   >                                            
 EUR/USD                               1.087  -0.09 %  -0.0010   
 USD/JPY                              124.37  -0.01 %  -0.0100   
 10-YR US TSY YLD                      2.243       --     0.03   
 10-YR BUND YLD                        0.647       --     0.01   
 SPOT GOLD                         $1,086.60  -0.04 %   -$0.40   
 US CRUDE                             $46.05   0.68 %     0.31   
                                                                 
 
  
  > Dollar, bond yields rise on Fed rate risk                
  > Wall Street moves lower on Apple, interest rate worries        
  > Nikkei edges up on some positive earnings, Toyota falls        
  > Prices fall on Fed's Lockhart comments, profit-taking        
  > Dollar gains after Fed official supports Sept rate hike        
  > Gold struggles near multi-year low as Fed comments buoy dollar    
  > London copper sags on stronger dollar, weak China outlook    
  > Brent rises above $50 ahead of U.S. oil stocks data        
    

 (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
