European Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling at the open

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Thursday, with media shares expected to come in the spotlight after an overnight fall in the shares of Disney after Disney cut profit forecasts for its cable networks unit.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 39-41 points, or 0.6 percent lower.

Germany’s DAX was seen opening down by 43-54 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was expected to open down by 25 points, or 0.5 percent lower.

Many investors will also be on the lookout for further signs of possible interest rate rises coming soon in the United States and Britain.

The Bank of England is likely to say on Thursday that its policymakers have split over interest rates, adding to expectations it is heading for its first increase in borrowing costs in nearly a decade.

Some better-than-expected U.S. economic data this week has also backed views that the U.S. will raise rates in September. The prospect of rising rates can often cause stocks to fall, as higher rates boost returns on cash and bonds, and can lead to bigger interest bills for companies listed on the stock market.

European stock markets had risen on Wednesday, buoyed by solid corporate results from the likes of French bank Societe Generale.

Deutsche Telekom and Belgian financial group KBC both reported higher profits on Thursday, although Deutsche Post cut its profit target.

COMPANY NEWS:

ALTICE :

France’s national basket ball league said businessman Patrick Drahi’s holding company had agreed to pay 50 million euros for five seasons of TV rights to the French championship.

DEUTSCHE BANK :

Deutsche Bank has fired two senior trading executives, the Wall Street Journal reported.

DEUTSCHE POST :

German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post cut its 2015 profit target on Thursday after taking a 100 million euro ($109 million) hit due to a series of strikes over its plans to expand its parcel division using workers on lower pay.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM :

Deutsche Telekom reported a 13.5 percent rise in quarterly core profit helped by its U.S. operations.

FUGRO :

Fugro, the Dutch surveying company, on Thursday reported better-than-expected earnings for the first half of 2015, as it cut costs and sold operations in expectation of an extended downturn in the oil industry.

KBC :

Belgian financial group KBC said on Thursday its net profit doubled in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, as both loans and deposits grew in its core markets.

KLOECKNER :

German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said it would accelerate its restructuring programme and abandoned its goal of increasing 2015 core profit after a sharp drop in global steel prices wiped more than a third off its second-quarter earnings.

METRO :

German retailer Metro AG has bought Singapore-based restaurant supplier Classic Fine Foods Group from private equity group EQT for $290 million, it said on Thursday as it reported a slowdown in same-store sales due to a shift in Easter.

RSA /ZURICH INSURANCE :

Zurich Insurance Group will not overpay in any bid for Britain’s RSA it said as it posted an unexpected drop in second-quarter net profit.

SOPRA STERIA :

The French IT services group raised its 2015 operating margin goal to around 6.5 percent from 6 percent, with organic revenue growth seen at around 2 percent.

VINCI :

The construction company said it had won a contract to help build and manage a 1.9 billion Canadian dollar ($1.44 billion) road project in Canada. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)