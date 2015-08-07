FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch on Friday August 7
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 5:34 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch on Friday August 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
flat.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
    
 Banca Popolare di Sondrio                   Q2 2015 Banca Popolare di
 ScpA                                        Sondrio ScpA Earnings Release
 Unione di Banche Italiane                   Q2 2015 Unione di Banche
 ScpA                                        Italiane ScpA Earnings Release
 CSR PLC                                     Half Year 2015 CSR PLC Earnings
                                             Release
 Banco Popolare Sc                           Q2 2015 Banco Popolare Sc
                                             Earnings Release
 Osram Licht AG                              Interim Q3 2015 Osram Licht AG
                                             Earnings Release
 Bellway PLC                                 Bellway PLC Trading Statement
                                             Release for the financial year
                                             ending 31 July 2015
 Allianz SE                                  Q2 2015 Allianz SE Earnings
                                             Release
 Nokian Tyres plc                            Q2 2015 Nokian Tyres plc
                                             Earnings Release
 Erste Group Bank AG                         Q2 2015 Erste Group Bank AG
                                             Earnings Release
 Andritz AG                                  Q2 2015 Andritz AG Earnings
                                             Release
 TDC A/S                                     Q2 2015 TDC A/S Earnings
                                             Release
 Hexagon AB                                  Q2 2015 Hexagon AB Earnings
                                             Release
 William Hill PLC                            Half Year 2015 William Hill PLC
                                             Earnings Release
 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    
    
 Sotheby's                                Q2 2015 Sotheby's Earnings Release
 Hershey Co                               Q2 2015 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0545    CH    Unemployment
    0600    DE    Industrial output, trade data
    0645    FR    Industrial output, trade data
    0830    GB    Trade data
    1230    US    Non-farm payrolls
    1230    CA    Employment data
    1430    US    ECRI Weekly
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT:
        
                                           LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                               2,083.56  -0.78 %    -16.28
 NIKKEI                                20708.06   0.21 %     43.62
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         443.79  -0.18 %     -0.82
 EUR/USD                                 1.0921  -0.02 %   -0.0002
 USD/JPY                                 124.78   0.04 %    0.0500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.234       --      0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.709       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,088.80  -0.02 %    -$0.21
 US CRUDE                                $44.83   0.38 %      0.17
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set for third weekly drop        
  > US STOCKS-Media stock selloff leaves Wall Street bruised     
  > Nikkei falls on profit-taking ahead of US data            
  > TREASURIES-Prices gain ahead of U.S. jobs data             
  > FOREX-Dollar steadies after week of gains, U.S. jobs data eyed    
  > PRECIOUS-Gold faces longest weekly losing run since 1999     
  > METALS-Copper, aluminium near 6-year lows; set for weekly fall    
  > Crude oil futures up as investors await jobs data            
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
