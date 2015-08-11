FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling at open
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - European stocks were seen opening lower on Tuesday, tracking a pullback in Asian markets after China devalued the yuan following a run of poor economic data.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down by 11-13 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany’s DAX was seen opening down by 31-36 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France’s CAC 40 was also expected to open down by 0.3 percent, or 15-16 points lower.

European technology stocks could also come into focus after shares of Google rose in after-market trading in New York.

Google shares climbed 4.8 percent after the bell, after it announced it is changing its operating structure by setting up a new company called Alphabet Inc, which will include the search business and a number of other units. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar rises as China devalues yuan > US STOCKS-Wall St rallies with energy, materials; Google jumps after the bell > Nikkei erases gains on profit-taking as China devalues yuan > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices drop as stocks bounce, auctions weigh > FOREX-Yuan slides after China’s devaluation, Aussie dragged lower > PRECIOUS-Gold falls from 3-week high as China move lifts dollar > METALS-Copper pares gains after rally on China stimulus hopes > Oil prices fall after China devalues yuan

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

